LCCM's Bryan Smith receives a lifetime achievement award for EMS career

One Lebanon County resident was recognized last week for good works and 25 years of service in the EMS field with a lifetime achievement award.

The Lebanon County Ambulance Association presented Bryan Smith with the Ralph Backenstoes Lifetime Achievement Award at its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, May 22.

"I'm humbled by receiving it," said Smith. "But mostly, I think for me it's the names that are on the list before me. People that have been mentors in my EMS career and my life."

Over his 25 year career, Smith was a full-time paramedic with FASP, University Hospital EMS (now Life Lion EMS) and Hempfield Community Ambulance and led numerous programs, including implementing a police department AED program with Palmyra Borough, North Londonderry Township, Derry Township, Derry Township and Hummelstown Police Departments.

Lebanon County Ambulance Association Officers with Bryan Smith. From left to right: Treasurer Loren Miller, Bryan Smith, President Gregg Smith, Secretary Barbara Bowers, and Vice President Dean Wagner.

During his tenure as the Director of Program and Development at the Emergency Health Services Federation, Smith was instrumental in the transition to ProQA, the computerized EMS intake program for 911 call centers in Central PA, and co-led the CPAP for Basic Life Support pilot program, which led to Pennsylvania being the third state in the country to allow BLS providers the ability to administer CPAP.

In 2008, Smith assumed the role of executive director/chief of operations at First Aid & Safety Patrol. Under his leadership, FASP was recognized as the EMS Agency of the Year for the Commonwealth of PA Large Service Division. The Pennsylvania Emergency Health Services further acknowledged his leadership, naming him EMS administrator of the year.

"At a local level, the work that we did with advancing the cardiovascular, stroke care and septic care here in Lebanon, watching the growth of the system as a whole, including the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital," Smith said, looking back at his EMS career. "Those were periods where we knew lives had been changed and impacted.

"Including, actually, while I was there, one of my own lieutenants had a cardiac arrest event and was resuscitated because of that system of care."

Smith also played a key role in advancing the ELCO EMT program, ensuring consistent educators and facilitating its growth into the Cornwall-Lebanon School District.

In September of 2019, Smith began a new chapter, taking the role of executive director of Lebanon County Christian Ministries, an organization dedicated to addressing poverty, food insecurity and housing insecurity.

Smith views his career in EMS as one life and work at LCCM as another, but made many connections in the former with community leaders and organizations that have become unexpected parallels. He has seen other parallels between the two worlds as well.

"Frankly, when you look at medicine, there are some things out there, food is medicine, social determinants of health. These are all things that both the work that I'm doing at LCCM and the work that I had done before, they are two worlds that have collided in a unique way."

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: LCCM's Bryan Smith receives lifetime achievement award for EMS work