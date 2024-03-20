Layoffs expected as Ann Arbor Public Schools must cut $25 million from budget

Ann Arbor Public Schools must cut $25 million from its budget for the next school year, which will mean layoffs at the district, according to the interim superintendent.

Jazz Parks, interim superintendent of Ann Arbor Public Schools, wrote in a note to the community that the district is facing a shortfall in the current school year budget, a shortfall discovered in an audit earlier in the school year. Parks did not identify the exact amount of the shortfall, but wrote that the district needs to cut $25 million in the next school year's budget to comply with state and school board requirements.

An audit showed the district is facing significant budget challenges, Parks wrote, and she attributed the challenges to an increase in district staff members, a decline in school enrollment of over 1,000 students and recent "well-deserved" raises for teachers and staff members. Now district staff members are facing pink slips, and cuts will begin at the district's central office and administrative positions, Parks wrote.

"Despite our best efforts, the magnitude of the budget challenge we are facing will require us to make staff and program reductions," Parks wrote.

Parks was named interim superintendent in November after former Superintendent Jeanice Swift resigned in September amid calls for the school board to fire her. Those calls came after video surfaced of a bus aide slapping and restraining a 7-year-old boy with autism.

With more than 17,000 students, Ann Arbor Public Schools is one of the largest districts in the state. It is hardly alone in its budget woes, with districts like Wayne-Westland Community Schools announcing a budget shortfall in late 2023, as well as proposed staff cuts. Detroit Public Schools Community District, the largest district in the state, cut staff positions during the budget process in 2023.

Education finance experts have predicted a perfect storm for school districts across the country this year as federal pandemic relief aid dries up and school enrollment declines. It's likely some of the hiring Ann Arbor did was with federal aid, in an effort to stem learning loss sustained from school disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Continued pressure on budgets could lead to school closings where enrollment declines are particularly steep, which is already happening in other states such as Texas. Schools in Michigan are funded per student, so fewer students means a tighter budget for districts.

