Layoff notices in several San Diego County school districts
ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu takes a closer look at layoff notices impacting several districts across San Diego County.
Here are four takeaways from the first 18 innings of the 2024 regular season.
Greg Scruggs was hired earlier in March after he coached at Wisconsin in 2023.
Here are the deals that Yahoo's shopping editors are adding to their carts during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Cronenworth recorded his first four-hit game since July 2021.
Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman says profits are in view as the tech company finally goes public.
The Department of Justice and seventeen state attorneys general filed a massive lawsuit against Apple on Thursday morning, accusing the company of monopolistic smartphone practices. Meanwhile, Fortnite maker Epic Games has been accusing Apple’s iOS App Store of antitrust violations for years in an ongoing, arduous legal battle. Epic is never named explicitly in the 88-page lawsuit, but the gaming company’s complaints are echoed across extensive discussion of the App Store’s anticompetitive practices.
Independent auto repair shops score high marks for affordability, reliability and convenience, Consumer Reports says, while dealers struggle.
Earlier this week, Alex Rodriguez's group lost its $300 million investment from the Carlyle Group.
Reddit's listing on the New York Stock Exchange doesn't signal a big comeback for IPOs.
More than 6,000 shoppers give this treatment five stars: 'Leaves my mature skin noticeably smoother and brighter than other products.'
A new deal has dropped the Meta Quest 2 VR headset down to $199 at several retailers, its lowest price to date.
The former lottery pick is making an impact in Dallas after years rife with shooting slumps and injury woes that once left him labeled a bust.
Kia K4 small sedan revealed ahead of New York International Auto Show. It will replace the Forte in the U.S.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced its first industry-wide review of data security and privacy policies across the largest U.S. airlines. The DOT said in a press release Thursday that the review will examine whether U.S. airline giants are properly protecting their customers' personal information and whether airlines are "unfairly or deceptively monetizing or sharing that data with third parties." Letters to airline executives will include questions about how the airlines collect and handle passengers' personal information, monetize customer data through targeted advertising and how employees and contractors are trained to handle passenger's information.
Chances are you may have noticed that many commercial vehicles are now electric vehicles — think delivery vans, telecom minivans, utility maintenance trucks, and so on. Both commercial fleet operations and financing have been designed for traditional vehicles with internal combustion engines.
The latest round of student loan discharges impacted more than 78,000 public service workers and wiped out $5.8 billion in student loan debt.
The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X's simplified styling, warm and comfortable interior and increased efficiency will be incorporated in a future production vehicle in 2025.
Globally, a third of the food produced is lost or wasted, and in Kenya, that figure stands between 20% and 40%. For Kenya, unlike the developed world, food loss, not waste, is the greater problem, with small-scale farmers, who account for 75% of the total agricultural output in the country, facing a myriad of challenges, including inadequate market linkages and a failure to meet the cosmetic specifications for their produce. For a transition, several startups are emerging looking to bridge the market gap for farmers.
If you use something other than credit cards as your primary payment method, you could miss out on critical purchase protections and rewards.
Hannah Riley's search for her 10-year-old dog involves the X app, GoFundMe and a Google spreadsheet of volunteers.