‘Lay your guns down’: Pastors, officials call for change following Akron mass shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Chilling home security footage obtained by the Fox 8 I-Team shows the terrifying moments where a mass shooting began on Akron’s East side (as seen in the player above). In total 25 people were shot; one man is dead and two of those injured are in critical condition.

“Condolences with the victim’s family and friends,” Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said Sunday. “My heart goes out to the young man whose life was senselessly cut short, and to everyone who was injured.”

Akron police say the shooting happened outside of a large gathering with hundreds of people in attendance at a resident near the intersection of 8th Avenue and Kelly Avenue.

Before the shooting began, police were called to the residence for loud noise and fireworks. Police dispersed the crowd, but later the party restarted. Right around midnight the shooting began.

“The scene was littered with spent shell casings, mostly pistol caliber rounds,” Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said. “We recovered two handguns at the scene based on the layout of the spent shell casing, it appears consistent with someone driving by shooting out of a car.”

The Fox 8 I-Team confirms that a 27-year-old man died during the shooting. A total of 15 patients were taken to Summa Hospital, 14 with non-life-threatening injuries, one in critical condition.

Another person is in critical condition at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital and 8 more victims are being treated for their injuries after being shot.

“Bow, bow, bow, bow non-stop, for three to four minutes,” East Akron resident Charnella Roberts said.

“For somebody to have a party that big with all these people around here and everybody shooting? Everybody was shooting from what they saying online,” Roberts said. “So, I don’t know. Akron needs to get a grip on everything. Parents need to get a grip on their kids. Old, young, middle aged, whatever – killing each other – this is not it. We need to stop. Stop.”

Across town, 40 pastors gathered at the First Apostolic Faith Church to stand together against gun violence and support their community.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a crime scene such as this with so many people involved,” Providence Baptist Church Pastor Vincent Peterson said.

Peterson views the entire situation as heartbreaking but says collectively the churches will work to support the victims of this shooting by pooling resources. But he calls on the community to help put an end to senseless gun violence.

“Lay your guns down, before your guns lay you down,” he said.

The Akron police said it’s early in the investigation, but it has no suspect information. Detectives are speaking to victims at the hospital as they can. To aid the investigation, the city is asking the public to come forward with information to help solve this crime. An updated reward of $22,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“To everyone who was present at the party at the time of the shooting, we need you to speak with police,” Malik said. You have an obligation to speak with police and help us solve this case. As he said, even the smallest detail can help us find the answer to this case.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS.

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Malik understands that residents nearby may be reluctant to provide tips to police due to fear of retaliation but advises residents that it’s more important to get these violent offenders arrested for their heinous crimes, protecting their neighborhoods and innocent people from future crimes.

Remaining anonymous is viewed as a key toward ensuring you are not retaliated against.

Malik said the suspects responsible for the shooting will be prosecuted to the furthest extent of the law and anyone who retaliates will also be prosecuted to the furthest extent.

