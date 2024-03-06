Lawyers for mom of gay Red Lion teen who killed himself seeking witnesses - by postcard

The attorneys representing the mother of a gay Red Lion Area High School student who committed suicide after being bullied are seeking additional witnesses to bolster claims that district employees and students are liable for the 15-year-old's death.

Attorney Nathaniel Foote, representing Zachary Kirchner's mother, Hope Amspacher, have sent out some 10,000 postcards to households in the Red Lion area seeking "information about the bullying Zachary suffered" before his death on April 20, 2021.

Zachary Kirchner, 15, was a talented gymnast and an advocate of gay rights. He killed himself in 2021, and his mother is suing the Red Lion Area School District and others alleging they allowed bullying that led to his suicide.

Zachary's mother filed suit against the district, alleging that it, a counselor and the school's resource police office did not do anything to prevent the torment that led to her son's death. The lawsuit also asserted that six students - identified only by the initials because they are minors - participated in bullying and abusing Zachary.

The suit claims that district counselor Jason Hoffman and the police officer, Marc Greenly, were aware of the bullying and, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. Middle District Court in Harrisburg last year, “did nothing to intervene to stop the abuse.”

Zachary, described as a talented gymnast who hoped to attend UCLA, hanged himself in the basement of his mother's home, his arm also sliced open. His older brother found his body. He was also described as supporter of LGBTQ rights, which led to bullying that ultimately "became more than he could bear," his family wrote in his obituary.

Previously: Mom of gay Red Lion H.S. student who killed himself after bullying sues district, others

The postcard has a photo of Zachary and asks that anyone with information about the bullying he endured or his death contact the law firm handling the case. It also suggests that employees of the school district or defendants named in the suit contact the law firm representing the district.

Lawyers representing Zachary Kirchner's mother mailed these postcards to some 10,000 Red Lion Area School District residents seeking information about bullying they allege led to his death.

The lawsuit, filed in February 2023, is still in its early stages, Foote said, with attorneys collecting evidence through the discovery process and soon proceeding to conducting depositions. The postcards were a tactic intended to seek more information "to aid our effort," Foote said.

The attorney described the move as something to try to gather more information about the bullying Zachary faced. It is an unusual tactic, he admitted. "We've never done this before," Foote said, describing the mailing as another thing "we could try to find people who may be helpful."

The law firm representing the school district did not comment on the tactic.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Lawyers for mom of Red Lion PA teen who killed himself seeks witnesses