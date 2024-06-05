Lawyers for ex-Ald. Ed Burke to make in-person pitch to toss corruption conviction

Six months after ex-Chicago Ald. Edward Burke’s landmark corruption conviction, his lawyers will be back in court Wednesday in a long-shot bid for a retrial on some counts and an outright acquittal on others.

Burke, 80, was convicted by a jury in December of racketeering conspiracy and a dozen other counts for using the clout of his elected office to try to win private law business from developers. He was acquitted on one count of conspiracy to commit extortion related to the redevelopment of a Burger King.

The nearly clean sweep of guilty verdicts capped a stunning fall for Burke, the former head of the city Finance Committee and a Democratic political machine master who served a record 54 years in the City Council before stepping down months before his trial.

Burke is scheduled to be sentenced June 24. Before that, however, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall must deal with a motion by Burke’s attorneys to toss out the jury’s decision and acquit the former alderman on almost all counts.

Such motions are routine and rarely granted, but are a necessary legal step to an eventual appeal to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Most post-trial proceedings are handled on paper, but Burke’s attorneys asked for in-person arguments due to the complex legal questions, and the judge agreed, writing in a recent order “this is precisely the situation where oral argument may be helpful to the court due to the voluminous filings.”

One of the convictions Burke’s lawyers want reversed involve allegations he attempted to extort the Field Museum by demanding a paid position for his goddaughter, who is the daughter of one of Burke’s longtime friends, former Ald. Terry Gabinsky.

Burke’s lawyers argued “no rational jury” could have found that Burke’s actions, which included a telephone call with a museum executive in which he appeared to threaten to hold up funding, was a true attempt to extort something of value from the institution.

The defense filing also noted Kendall’s own assessment of the Field Museum allegations at trial, which she called “an extremely odd attempted extortion count.”

“The court’s skepticism was well founded,” the defense filing stated. “The Hobbs Act requires an attempt to extort ‘property,’ but there was no property here, only a potential job interview with the museum, and one which was never requested by Mr. Burke.”

Burke is also arguing for an acquittal on each count related to the solicitation of legal business from Charles Cui, a developer who enlisted Burke’s help in getting a pole sign permit for a Binny’s Beverage Depot at his development in Portage Park.

The defense argued that Burke’s involvement was limited to placing two phone calls about the sign to other public officials, both of whom “explicitly denied being pressured by Burke to take official action.”

“In both cases, he simply asked for someone to look at the situation, which does not amount to official action,” the motion for acquittal stated.

The motion also argues Burke is entitled to acquittal or at least a new trial on the main racketeering charge because prosecutors “failed to prove that Mr. Burke conducted or participated in a pattern of racketeering activity” involving two or more acts.

In response, prosecutors said the evidence against Burke was overwhelming and showed he routinely abused his powerful position to target people who needed something from the city.

“When Burke did not get what he wanted, he attempted to extort entities by referencing or raising the specter of adverse action in order to get private business for his law firm or a personal benefit for a close friend,” prosecutors wrote. “As reflected in the jury’s guilty verdict on the racketeering charge, Burke’s efforts to abuse his office were not isolated episodes but rather a pervasive pattern of corrupt activity.”

Burke’s high-profile, six-week trial featured some 38 witnesses and more than 100 secretly recorded videos and wiretapped recordings, offering a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at one of Chicago’s top political power brokers at work.

In addition to the pole sign and Field Museum episodes, Burke was convicted of extorting the owners of a Burger King and using his significant City Hall power to try to get law business from the New York-based developers tackling the $600 million renovation of the Old Post Office.

At the heart of the case were dozens of wiretapped phone calls and secretly recorded meetings made by Daniel Solis, the former 25th Ward alderman who turned FBI mole after being confronted in 2016 with his own wrongdoing.

In closing arguments, prosecutors put up on large video screens a series of now-notorious statements made by Burke on the recordings. Among them: “The cash register has not rung yet,” “They can go (expletive) themselves,” and “Did we land the tuna?”

Also convicted was Cui, whose sentencing is sent for next month.

Meanwhile, the jury acquitted Burke’s longtime 14th Ward aide, Peter Andrews, of all counts alleging he helped Burke pressure the Burger King owners into hiring Burke’s law firm by shutting down their restaurant renovation.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com