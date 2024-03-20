Lawyers for blind man wrongfully evicted promise appeal after federal judge tosses lawsuit

A federal lawsuit filed against the Delaware Justice of the Peace Court system over the 2021 wrongful eviction of a blind man and his daughters from their Wilmington home, has been dismissed.

Following U.S. District Chief Judge Colm Connolly's dismissal on Tuesday attorneys for William Murphy and his daughters said they would appeal the decision claiming the family's right to liberty and property was denied by Delaware courts in violation of the Constitution.

"We will now appeal and seek to have the federal court of appeals in Philadelphia, the guardian of the Constitution, end this illegal J.P. Court policy, and eventually for a jury to award sizeable punishment for this abomination which threw this family out onto the streets in the midst of a winter storm and traumatized these children, throwing them into hysterics," said Thomas S. Neuberger, one of Murphy's attorneys.

Attorney Thomas Neuberger

Neuberger added that despite his clients having a valid lease, being current in their rent and never receiving any notice that he was in danger of losing his home, the court evicted him under its policy of "evict first, ask questions later."

Wrongfully evicted

Murphy and his two youngest daughters were forced from their Southbridge home on Feb. 11, 2021, when constables showed up at their Townsend Street door and presented eviction documents that named a previous tenant, who was a woman.

Murphy showed constables his lease, which he later shared with Delaware Online/The News Journal. The lease, which ran from Nov. 15, 2020, through Nov. 30, 2021, was signed by the landlord, Kenneth Stanford, and Murphy. A judge later confirmed Stanford's signature by matching it to other legal documents the landlord had signed.

William Murphy, center, stands for a portrait with his daughters Aaliyah, left, and Kylah in front of their former home on Townsend Street on Feb. 24, 2021, in Wilmington. Murphy and his two daughters were found wrongly evicted in court and have since decided to move out of the home.

Murphy also provided the constable a copy of the social services assistance paperwork, dated Nov. 17, 2020, which highlighted funds for the initial rent. Stanford, however, told constables the Murphys were not supposed to be at the house, and so the eviction was carried out.

The Murphys were forced to leave behind school laptops, an urn holding the ashes of Murphy's wife, who died in 2018, and several other belongings.

Justice of the Peace Court Deputy Chief Magistrate Sean P. McCormick said during an emergency hearing on Feb. 18, 2021, after Murphy filed wrongful eviction motions, that Stanford likely perjured himself in court filings and went so far as to read the landlord his rights against self-incrimination after he said he "misrepresented" the facts to the court.

McCormick referred the matter to the Delaware Department of Justice to conduct a criminal investigation. A Justice Department spokesperson was looking on Tuesday where this matter stood.

Stanford was initially named in Murphy's lawsuit, but after the landlord settled out of court he was dismissed from the federal case.

Murphy's legal action dismissed

Murphy and his daughters filed a lawsuit naming the Delaware Justice of the Peace Court, Chief Magistrate Alan Davis and three constables as defendants.

The lawsuit claimed the court overstepped its bounds with its "evict first, ask questions later" policy that violates the Fourth and Fourteenth amendments. The lawsuit also accused constables of discriminating against Murphy and his family, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The state argued the matter against the court system be dismissed, but Connolly initially denied their motion on Dec. 19, 2022.

On Tuesday, Connolly dismissed the case. Among the reasons he gave for dismissing were:

As an arm of the state, Justice of the Peace Court is not subject to suit under the civil action for deprivation of rights section for either damages or equitable relief.

The plaintiffs cannot seek relief in this matter because they did not provide factual allegations that imply the defendants are engaged in ongoing violation of federal law.

Constables are entitled to administrative immunity when executing facially valid orders.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Lawsuit of wrongfully evicted blind man dismissed. Attorneys to appeal