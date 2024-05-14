Lawyer says Stormy Daniels wore bulletproof vest to testify in Trump trial

(The Hill) – A lawyer representing Stormy Daniels, the adult film star at the center of former President Trump’s hush money case, said his client wore a bulletproof vest up until she entered the Manhattan courthouse to testify in the trial.

Attorney Clark Brewster said Daniels was “paralyzed” with fear in the lead-up to her testimony over what “some nut might do to her.”

“She was concerned about the security coming into New York,” Brewster said during his Monday appearance on CNN’s “AC360°.” “She wore a bulletproof vest every day until she got to the courthouse.”

“I can tell you that before she came on Sunday. I mean, she cried herself to sleep,” he continued. “She was paralyzed with fear, not of taking the stand or telling her story, but what some nut might do to her, and I’m genuinely concerned about it as well.”

His comments echo the sentiment the actor shared in a documentary earlier this year, when she claimed she took the money out of fear for her life. Brewster’s claim also comes after Daniels delivered a somewhat risque testimony last week, detailing the alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied the affair.

Trump attorney Susan Necheles later cross-examined Daniels, attempting to portray her as an unreliable witness and going after her for making a profit after alleging the affair with Trump.

The former president is facing 34 felony charges in the hush money case for falsifying business records related to a payment made to Daniels for her silence about the alleged affair. The $130,000 payment, made by ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen, was delivered in the late stages of the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen took the stand in the ongoing trial Monday and will continue his testimony Tuesday.

The former president has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in the case.

