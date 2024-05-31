Lawyer says Stormy Daniels 'emotional' after Trump guilty verdict

Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels in the adult film industry, is interviewed as she leaves Manhattan Federal Court. Daniels has reacted emotionally to the guilty verdict handed down to former US president Donald Trump in the hush-money trial, her lawyer Clark Brewster says. Alec Tabak/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

US porn actress Stormy Daniels has reacted emotionally to the guilty verdict handed down to former US president Donald Trump in the hush-money trial, her lawyer says.

His client is "relieved" that the case is now over, lawyer Clark Brewster told US media on Thursday evening. The judgement, he said, was also "really emotional" for the 45-year-old.

Brewster himself said the guilty verdict showed that "no man is above the law, and the selfless hardworking service of each of these jurors should be respected and appreciated."

Trump was accused in the trial of having wanted to improve his chances of success in the 2016 presidential election by paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 (€120,00) in hush money and then unlawfully accounting for the cash flow.

Daniels had testified in the trial that she had sex with him in Trump's hotel suite at Lake Tahoe in 2006. The now 77-year-old denies this.

Trump was found guilty of all charges in the trial on Thursday. His lawyer has announced that he will appeal.