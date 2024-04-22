Lawyer: Rockford-area alleged Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy case lacks evidence to convict

The attorney for a Winnebago mother accused of medically abusing her children says there isn't sufficient evidence to convict her.

Shelton Green, of Freeport, filed a motion for directed finding of not guilty in February, telling Judge Debra Schafer no reasonable judge or jury would convict his client, 54-year-old Kathryn Williams, based on the facts in the case.

Williams is currently charged with four counts of aggravated battery of a child, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of child endangerment and two counts of theft by deception.

Williams, along with her husband, was initially charged in 2018 with 24 offenses, including attempted murder of her two children, then 13 and 11.

Prosecutors allege the couple subjected the kids to medical procedures they did not need. Charges against 53-year-old Christopher Williams have been dismissed, a move Green says prosecutors should have made in Kathryn Williams' case months ago.

Instead, charges were amended, and although the most serious allegations of attempted murder have been dropped, Kathryn Williams still faces prison time if she's convicted at her pending bench trial.

Green says the allegation that Williams battered her kids, acted recklessly and put them in danger are false. He said every procedure they received from March 7, 2007 and Aug. 30, 2018 was necessary because both children were born with serious health issues that could have killed them without treatment.

"During (examinations) the specialist would speak to the child, if possible, to confirm or refute defendant's description of symptoms and then consult with other medical people before making any decision about what to do," Shelton's motion reads. "Based on all of the results, the (doctors) would make the final decision, not Defendant and not based just on defendant's descriptions."

Green claims that at least one witness who testified for the state proved that his client was only following treatment recommendations of doctors.

"Dr. Angela Rabitt was called as a witness by the state and testified that she reviewed the several thousands of pages of the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin records for K.A.W.," the motion continues. "During the cross-examination, she was not able to identify any inaccurate information provided by defendant. To the contrary, she admitted on many occasions what would happen is that defendant would notice symptoms that worried her and then she would take K.A.W. to the assigned specialist."

According to prosecutors, one of the Williams children was confined to a bed and wheelchair, which caused permanent tendon damage, and relied on an ileostomy bag, all of which the state claims were unnecessary. They were given medication and unnecessarily operated on, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office is charging.

The kids were featured in local news stories about how they struggled to live with their health problems. The family also received assistance from charities and organizations.

The assistance, prosecutors say, included a free therapy dog and an all-expenses-paid trip to a Disney resort from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. It is the basis for the theft by deception charges against Williams.

"Theft by deception $10K<$100 must be dismissed because the state has not introduced any evidence of any amount of money, services or property being obtained by deception nor have they introduced any evidence that defendant had anything to do with obtaining any amount of money, services or property from the Make-a-Wish Foundation," Green said.

Williams' bench trial began Oct. 11, 2023. Testimony was paused in January while parties coordinate witnesses. Green's motion is pending a response from the state's attorney's office.

