Lawyer for Nicholas Alahverdian says extradition documents yet to be turned over

One of Nicholas Alahverdian’s two Utah rape cases limped along Friday with his public defender and the prosecutor saying they still hadn’t received documents from Scotland concerning his extradition. The case was continued until August.

Alahverdian, the former Rhode Island conman who faked his death in 2020, was extradited in January to Utah where prosecutors have charged him with raping two women in 2008 in a span of three months − one in Salt Lake County and one in the city of Orem.

Earlier that same year the onetime Rhode Island State House advocate for child welfare reform was convicted of groping a community college student in Dayton, Ohio, and ordered to register as a sex offender.

He is charged under the name Rossi, his stepfather's surname.

On Friday District Court Judge Barry Lawrence, overseeing the Salt Lake County case, continued until Aug. 22 a preliminary hearing, with a status conference set for July 12.

Alahverdian, who is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail, is scheduled to be in a Provo courtroom next week where the Orem rape case is playing out.

That case appears to be a bit farther along. Alahverdian has told District Court Judge Derek Pullan there that he plans to represent himself.

Alahverdian, 37, faked his death in 2020 as the FBI pursued him on allegations of credit card fraud.

In December 2021, police in Glasgow, Scotland, arrested him at a local hospital as he emerged from a Covid coma. Since then, he has claimed that authorities have the wrong man, that he is Arthur Knight, an innocent academic swept up in a case of mistaken identity.

American law enforcement officials had tracked Alahverdian to Scotland after searching his iCloud account where they found photographs of him and his wife, Miranda, at Scottish landmarks and dining at recognizable restaurants.

So began an almost two-year-long extradition process.

In August 2023 a Scottish judge finally ruled Alahverdian was indeed the man American law enforcement officials sought and added: he is “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative.”

The judge based his identity confirmation on fingerprints, previous mug shots of Alahverdian and striking arm tattoos.

Alahverdian mustered a preposterous defense: that some mysterious person must have inked those tattoos on him while he was comatose; and that a colluding hospital employee secretly dashed off a copy of his fingerprints to Utah prosecutors.

Contact Tom Mooney at: tmooney@providencejournal.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Lawyers need extradition papers before Alahverdian case moves forward