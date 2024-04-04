Lawyer for KC Chiefs’ Rashee Rice to give press conference Thursday about Dallas crash

Rashee Rice’s attorney will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Dallas about Saturday’s car crash linked to the Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver.

Attorney Royce West is scheduled to speak with the media at 1:30 p.m. Central time. Check back here for updates.

Rice met with Dallas police Wednesday and is continuing to cooperate with them in the investigation, according to a statement he shared on his Instagram story.

Rice, who grew up in North Richland Hills and played football for SMU and Richland High School, said in Wednesday’s statement that he takes responsibility for his actions related to the crash, though he did not specify what his involvement was.

“I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities,” Rice wrote in the statement. “I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice just posted this to his Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/x8Bize87KK — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) April 3, 2024

The Saturday crash on North Central Expressway injured four people, sending two of them to the hospital. Dallas police said two vehicles, a Lamborghini and a Corvette, were racing down North Central Expressway. The driver of the Lamborghini lost control on the left shoulder, hit the median wall and swerved out into traffic, causing a chain-reaction crash that damaged four vehicles that weren’t involved in the race.

Police said everyone in the two cars that were racing got out and walked on the highway to leave the scene. They didn’t stop to check if anybody was injured or provide insurance information.

Media reports have linked the crash to Rice through the vehicles. One was leased to him by a luxury car rental company in Dallas, Classic Lifestyle, and the other vehicle was registered to him, according to a police document.

Today's top stories:

→ Jameela bonding with surrogate mom at Cleveland zoo

→ Attorney says survivors of crash linked to Rashee Rice may have to sue

→ In killings of 2 men set on fire, driver pleads guilty to manslaughter

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

Authorities haven’t said what role Rice may have played, including whether he was driving or in either of the vehicles at the time of the crash.

Wednesday’s statement was the second released from Rice. The first, shared via his attorney on Monday, said he was cooperating with authorities and was keeping those impacted by the crash in his thoughts.