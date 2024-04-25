Lawyer for fired Paterson cop urges court to throw out excessive force indictment

PATERSON — The lawyer representing Spencer Finch, the Paterson police officer fired three years ago over excessive force accusations — is asking the courts to scrap the charges against his client, who was acquitted in a separate case last December.

Attorney Eric Kleiner filed his motion to dismiss the indictment Thursday, asserting that Finch has been targeted in “a bad faith selective prosecution,” arguing that prosecutors failed to share evidence that would have helped the former officer’s case.

Speaking in court on Thursday afternoon, Kleiner said Finch attended a Police Benevolent Association meeting on April 4 where he learned information which Kleiner said the prosecutors should have revealed to him prior to the first trial.

The lawyer said someone at the PBA meeting told Finch that Brandon Cosby, the man he was accused of assaulting, had made phone calls in which he spoke to police dispatchers “in a loud, aggressive, and threatening manner that indicated he was out-of-control.”

Kleiner said the prosecutor’s alleged withholding of evidence in the first trial showed that Finch was being treated unfairly and should be part of the basis for dismissing the second indictment.

The defense lawyer asserted that he still has not received all the records he requested from the prosecutor’s office in the second case involving Finch’s use of force while arresting Justin Montgomery in 2018. Montgomery had allegedly stolen ice cream from a convenience store.

“Now, after one acquittal and after the defendant’s family has been robbed of their retirement savings and other funds, the prosecution is moving forward with the remaining weaker indictment,” Kleiner wrote in his motion.

“The instant matter,” Kleiner continued, “stems from a frivolous allegation that Finch used excessive force to subdue Montgomery, a strong-arm robbery suspect who attacked Finch and other officers on scene, likely while attempting to flee from the location where the alleged robbery occurred when police responded.”

$500,000 settlement for Montgomery from Paterson

Paterson officials already have approved a $500,000 settlement for Montgomery in the civil lawsuit he filed against the city.

Chief assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Peter Foy, head of the Public Integrity Unit, said on Thursday afternoon that he has not had a chance to read Kleiner’s motion. Superior Court Judge Marilyn Clark gave Foy until May 31 to respond to Kleiner’s request for the indictment’s dismissal.

“I provided everything I have,” Foy told Clark during the court session.

But Kleiner said he was not buying the prosecutor’s assurances. “I look at that with a jaundiced eye,” the defense lawyer said.

Finch’s termination in 2021 had been a milestone in several respects. He was the first Paterson officer charged with crimes based on police body camera video evidence. He also was the first Paterson officer in many decades who was fired while criminal charges were pending against him. Others accused of crimes had been terminated only after they were convicted.

Finch’s lawyer has blamed Mayor Andrer Sayegh, saying he targeted Finch to score “political points” prior to his 2022 election run. Kleiner also has called into question the timing of the charges, noting that authorities indicted Finch in the 2021 Cosby incident within a year but waited more than four years before getting an indictment in the 2018 Montgomery encounter.

“The Montgomery case was dead on arrival until the Cosby case came about,” Kleiner wrote in his brief. “These charges regarding Montgomery were dusted off and taken from the trash bin in order to force Finch to take a guilty plea.”

But Finch refused to plead guilty. Kleiner said the courts should dimiss the second indictment so that Finch can resume working as a Paterson police officer.

