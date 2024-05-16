Lawyer for families of 2 killed in Davenport collapse: ‘They deserve their day in court’

The City of Davenport is appealing a ruling denying its motion to dismiss the consolidated cases arising from the partial collapse of The Davenport apartment building that killed three people on May 28, 2023, according to a Wednesday statement from attorney Bruce Braley.

Braley represents the families of Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, who – along with Branden Colvin Sr. – died when The Davenport collapsed.

The City of Davenport has confirmed the bodies of (clockwise, from upper left) Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien were recovered at the site of the partially collapsed building in Davenport. (City of Davenport)

District Judge Mark Lawson entered the ruling on April 2, rejecting the city’s argument that it was entitled to a dismissal of the case because the City of Davenport and its employees “did not owe the Plaintiffs a common law or statutory duty of care to protect them or otherwise enforce the various building codes cited in the Master Consolidated Petition.” The city filed its notice of appeal with the Iowa Supreme Court on April 30, Braley says.

The Davenport apartment building, located at 324 Main St., Davenport, sustained a partial building collapse May 28, 2023. (OurQuadCities.com)

In a related development, the city has asked Lawson to enter an order prohibiting further discovery in the case until the appeal is resolved by the Iowa Supreme Court. Other defendants in the case have joined in that motion, Braley said. (Discovery is a formal process of exchanging information between the parties involved about evidence and witnesses they plan to present at trial.)

(Katrina Rose, ourquadcities.com)

“The timing of the appeal and the motion to delay further action on the case couldn’t be worse for these grieving families, as we approach the first anniversary of this tragic event,” Braley said in a statement to Our Quad Cities News. “We owe it to these families to hold those responsible accountable, no matter how long it takes. They deserve their day in court, and we want that day to be sooner rather than later.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.