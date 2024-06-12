Lawyer bills SWCSD tens of thousands, parents concerned with transparency

Attorney and Norwich Township fiscal officer Omar Tarazi has billed South-Western City Schools tens of thousands of dollars this year, though it is unclear what work he was engaged in and parents have raised concerns over his past political stances.

Known for his time as a Republican Hilliard City Council member, Tarazi has sent four invoices to the district this year totaling $85,885. The invoices provided to The Dispatch are heavily redacted and do not include the specific details on what services he was providing.

Tarazi declined to comment and told The Dispatch he could not provide additional details of his work because of attorney-client privilege.

He was originally hired in January “during a significant personnel matter,” Evan Debo, SWCSD spokesperson said in a statement emailed to The Dispatch.

The board of education contracted him again in March when it selected him to assist in the district’s superintendent search and eventual contract negotiations alongside the district’s search partner, K-12 Business Consulting. The board set a $75,000 budget for which Tarazi has billed $39,130 so far. That billing amount is included in the $85,885 in total invoices he has sent the district.

Debo wrote that the district sought legal help in its search process to provide safeguards to candidates that they would not lose job security by showing interest in the position and to ensure that employment and contract law is followed during negotiations.

South-Western City School District serves Darbydale, Franklin Township, a portion of Columbus, Grove City, Pleasant Township, Prairie Township, Urbancrest and Westland. It is the third largest school district in central Ohio with more than 21,000 students.

Tarazi served as a Hilliard councilmember from 2019 to 2023 and was elected as president of Hilliard City Council by his fellow council members in January 2023. In 2023, he sought the Norwich Township position and won by 121 votes out of 12,000 cast.

He notably led a campaign called "Save Hilliard" against the council’s comprehensive plan, which promotes increasing housing density, and appeared on "Fox & Friends," as a parent of children who attend Hilliard City School to speak out about district's "pronoun policy" and how it supports LGBTQ+ student.

Other than the hours billed and the costs, details of Tarazi's services remain unclear, which has frustrated parents of students in the district.

Autumn Skinner, a parent, who has children in the district, and is also district secretary, told The Dispatch that she was confused about the services Tarazi offered to South-Western City Schools.

“I don't understand why we need him," Skinner said. "Truthfully. It's not been as transparent. So you don't really know what he did to get his money. But obviously, he's gotten paid."

Tarazi bills the district over $85,000

Tarazi has sent the district four invoices since the beginning of the year, according to records requested by The Dispatch.

Tarazi is charging the district a $300 hourly rate, with the first invoice dated March 1 for $23,823 for 79.41 hours of work and the second dated March 26 for $22,932 for 76.44 hours of work.

The itemized list of all the firm's services in the documents has been redacted, but the hours and days worked are shown. Debo wrote that the redactions are protected under attorney-client privilege and cited multiple court cases.

The third and fourth invoices are based on his and K-12 Business Consulting's work on the superintendent search. The invoice said the resolution authorized him to engage with the district’s search partner, K-12 Business Consulting, and do any other professional services necessary for the search.

Tarazi billed $22,980 on March 26 and $16,150 on May 24. These invoices do not provide hours worked.

The March invoice states the bill is for, “K12 Business Consulting Inc. Gold level service, mileage and additional consultants for facilitations of focus groups." This section is redacted in the May invoice.

The superintendent search

Julia O’Brien is a parent of students who attended school in the district. She now does advocacy work and attends every board meeting. She said she is concerned with the decision to hire Tarazi because of his political ideology and was also concerned when he was selected to aid in the superintendent search.

O’Brien, however, said her concerns with selecting a candidate were tempered when the board announced its two finalists. The district narrowed its superintendent search to two finalists on May 30: the district's Deputy Superintendent Jamie Lusher and Assistant Superintendent of Worthington Schools Randy Banks.

The search began in March after long-time superintendent Bill Wise announced his resignation. The school board voted to select Randy Banks as the district's next superintendent Saturday.

Debo said in a statement emailed to The Dispatch that the board does not take any individual’s partisan disposition into account during its search process or daily business functions.

O’Brien said that though she was happy with the two superintendent finalists, she is still concerned with the school board spending so much money on Tarazi without providing details about his work.

She also questioned his experience with education and was confused why the board could not get these services from firms the district has previously contracted from that are education specialists.

“Two of these board members have been on the board for two years,” O’Brien said. “So, it’s really inexcusable to me that we’ve had to spend all this taxpayer money, and I think that’s what the community is really up in arms about with regards to Tarazi.”

O’Brien said that the community’s concerns about certain candidates were voiced to the board through many emails and social media posts.

