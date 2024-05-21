Lawton man indicted in Wichita County for allegations of child sexual abuse, trafficking

A Wichita County grand jury has indicted a man on charges of sexual assault of a child, promotion of prostitution with a person under 18 and conspiracy to commit trafficking of a person.

Javon Andrew Dickson, 23, was arrested in March in connection with a Texas Department of Public Safety investigation that began in June 2023 in Vernon when a partially nude 16-year-old girl was discovered in a car with former Vernon ISD coach Billy Joe Boyce.

Dickson was being held Tuesday in the Wichita County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to online jail records.

A Wichita County grand jury indicted a man on charges related to a prostitution operation and the sexual assault of a child.

According to allegations in a court affidavit, the girl’s cellphone, found in Boyce’s car, contained conversations with a person called “Jay” regarding what an investigator called a pimp/prostitute relationship.

In an interview at Patsy’s House, the girl told of having photographs taken at a studio in Sikes Senter, which investigators identified in an affidavit as Perfect Images Portrait Studio. A flash drive obtained by investigators contained photos of the girl dressed in lingerie.

A traffic stop in Chambers County in June 2023 resulted in the arrest on narcotics charges of Dickson, along with another man and a woman.

The woman, suspected of being a human trafficking victim, told investigators about a prostitution and photography operation in Wichita Falls and knew of the Vernon girl being photographed.

The affidavit also alleges messages on Dickson’s phone indicated he had engaged in sex with the Vernon girl, asked her for pictures to put on websites and encouraged her to engage in prostitution.

Dickson has remained in the Wichita County Jail since his arrest. He was indicted May 15.

Boyce was convicted in February of one count of sexual performance by a child and one count of indecency with a child. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

More: Wichita Falls pastor faces new child sex abuse charges

More: Jury selected for trial of woman accused of sexually assaulting young boy

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Man indicted in prostitution operation, sexual assault of a child