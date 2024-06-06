Lawsuit from unhoused man shot by police can go to trial, appeals court rules

A Des Moines man shot by police at a tent encampment is entitled to have a jury hear his lawsuit, the Iowa Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.

The lawsuit by Bryan Norris, 31, accuses DMPD Officer Trudy Paulson of using excessive force when she shot Norris in September 2019. The shooting occurred as Paulson and two other officers were checking occupants at an encampment along the Raccoon River.

According to court filings, Norris first gave officers a false name, fled into the river, then emerged wielding a shovel and then a knife. He was shot after repeated instructions to drop the items.

Norris, who was later charged and is now serving a 70-year prison sentence for the July 2019 murder of another camp resident, was struck in the arm and abdomen, losing his spleen.

He pleaded guilty to interference with official acts and sued Paulson and the city over the shooting. A district court judge denied summary judgment to the city, finding a "reasonable jury" could find Norris did not pose a serious risk at the time he was shot.

Did Norris threaten officer who shot him?

On appeal, the court affirmed that decision, although it did dismiss Norris' claims under the Iowa Constitution. The three-judge panel agreed he should be able to present his claim for assault to the jury.

As the judges note, despite footage from the officers' body cameras, there are disputes about how close Norris was to Paulson, whether he was holding just the knife or both a knife and a shovel, and whether he was moving toward her, or just maneuvering around a river embankment, when she opened fire.

More: Davenport police justified in shooting man aiming gun at self near bystanders, court rules

But the video does make clear that Norris did not make any verbal threats and had previously backed away from Paulson, the court found. And while Paulson in an initial interview described Norris as holding a 12-inch machete over his head, the actual knife was only 4 inches and stayed at Norris' side, the judges note.

"A jury could find that a reasonable officer in Paulson’s position would not perceive Norris as an imminent threat," Judge Mary Tabor wrote for the court. "These issues of fact are more appropriately decided by a jury."

An attorney for Norris and a spokesperson for the city did not return messages Wednesday seeking comment on the ruling.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com or 715-573-8166.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines Police shooting lawsuit can go to trial, appeals court says