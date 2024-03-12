Lawsuit: Reports of 'threats and scary behaviors' before teen's shooting went unheeded

An ex-Holmes High School teacher is suing the Covington Board of Education and accusing school leaders of ignoring reports about a "dangerous issue," leading to a teen's shooting death.

Morgan Gilvin taught art and coached the varsity girl's soccer team for 5½ years before her resignation in February, according to a complaint filed Monday in Kenton County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit says Gilvin raised concerns about and reported a student's "threats and scary behaviors" to the high school's leadership yet no threat assessments were ever conducted.

As a result of those reports going unaddressed, according to the suit, a child was smacked in the face and a 14-year-old was fatally shot − the result of a fight between the student and the slain teen's older brother.

Gilvin's attorney has yet to respond to a message from The Enquirer. Debra Vance, a spokesperson with Covington Independent Schools, said the district doesn't comment on ongoing litigation.

In her lawsuit, Gilvin said she was "forced to resign" because she didn't feel safe under the school's existing leadership, which knew of guns being at school and didn't act.

Gilvin is seeking damages over $25,000 and is asking for a trial by jury. Court records do not list when the case is expected to go before a judge.

The lawsuit doesn't name any of the children involved. But the situation it describes matches the killing of Amani Smith, 14, who was gunned down on the afternoon of Jan. 23 on Decoursey Avenue in Covington.

Another 14-year-old was also shot but survived their injuries after being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Amani's mother, Amber Smith, said she'd been trying to get the Covington Independent School District to address threats directed at her older son.

Smith said the shooter, who has now been arrested, had gotten in a fight in the bathroom at school with Amani's older brother. For her son, the conflict was over when the fight ended, Smith previously told The Enquirer, but then he started getting threatening social media messages.

Amani Smith, 14, was fatally shot on Decoursey Avenue in Covington in January. Four teens are facing charges in connection with the shooting.

Smith said she went to the district and told them the other teen was trying to escalate things but was ignored. She said she believes that the teen was waiting for her older son but ended up seeing his little brother and fatally shot him instead.

Four teens have been charged in connection with Amani's killing. A 17-year-old had already been arrested and charged with murder a day after the shooting.

Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders has said the alleged teen gunman will in all likelihood be tried as an adult.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Holmes High School lawsuit: Reports made in buildup to teen's death