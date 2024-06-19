Lawsuit over Oklahoma's ban on gender-neutral birth certificates can go on, court rules

An appeals court has reversed the dismissal of a lawsuit targeting Oklahoma's ban on gender-neutral birth certificates, which was put into place by an executive order issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

A lawsuit seeking to overturn Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order banning gender-neutral birth certificates will continue to be heard after a key appeals court decision this week.

On Tuesday, the three-judge U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver reversed a lower court’s dismissal of the lawsuit, which targets Stitt’s executive order in 2021 that barred the Oklahoma Health Department from issuing nonbinary or gender-neutral birth certificates.

The lawsuit was brought by three transgender Oklahomans who are seeking to change the gender designation on their birth certificates: Rowan Fowler, Allister Hall and Carter Ray. They alleged that by refusing to amend gender designations on birth certificates, the state is violating free speech rights enshrined in the First Amendment by forcing transgender Oklahomans to identify with a gender that does not match their gender identity.

The panel of appellate court judges — appointees from the Biden, Obama and George W. Bush administrations — found that the plaintiffs made a plausible claim to equal protection under the law.

“There is no rational connection here — the policy is in search of a purpose,” the panel wrote. “Because the policy does not survive rational basis review, it cannot survive intermediate scrutiny.”

The suit seeks to have Stitt’s executive order declared unconstitutional and to compel the state health department, upon request, to change a person’s birth marker to reflect their gender identity.

New York-based Lambda Legal, which represents the plaintiffs, lauded the appeals court’s decision.

“This ruling stands as a monumental win for the transgender community in Oklahoma and nationwide, sending a clear message to lawmakers everywhere that unconstitutional discrimination against transgender people will not be tolerated by the courts,” Lambda Legal Senior Counsel Peter Renn said in a statement.

The governor defended his executive order Wednesday.

“I’m always going to protect Oklahoma values and our way of life,” Stitt said in a statement. “My executive order from 2021 made it clear that Oklahoma birth certificates will align with science and Oklahoma law, not a social agenda. Oklahoma will continue that fight as it continues to work through the courts.”

The decision overturns a 2023 ruling issued by U.S. District Judge John W. Broomes, an appointee of former President Donald Trump. Broomes granted Oklahoma’s motion to dismiss the case, finding in part that the state successfully argued its policy protects “the integrity and accuracy of vital records, including documenting birth information and classifying individuals based on the two sexes.”

Broomes also found the policy does not violate free expression under the First Amendment.

Stitt issued the executive order after a former Oklahoma resident — as part of a legal settlement with the health department — obtained a birth certificate matching their nonbinary gender identity. Nonbinary people do not identify as strictly male or female.

Traditionally, the Office of Vital Records, which is housed within the health department, has issued birth certificates or amended birth certificates only with the sex designation of male or female.

Stitt contended in his order that by issuing a gender-neutral birth certificate, the health department had amended the document in a manner not allowed by state law.

Stitt’s executive order prohibits the health department from amending a person’s gender marker on a state-issued birth certificate, even if the person presents a court order, according to the lawsuit.

Fowler began transitioning in 2021 and sought a court order to change her traditionally male first and middle names to be consistent with her female gender identity, according to the lawsuit.

After obtaining a court order signing off on the name changes, Fowler sought to change the gender marker on her birth certificate.

The lawsuit alleges Oklahoma’s refusal to issue Fowler a birth certificate that matches her gender identity is stigmatizing and blocks her from changing her personal information on other documents. Fowler also has said she’s faced harassment and discrimination because the gender on her driver’s license doesn’t match her gender identity.

U.S. Circuit Court Judge Harris L. Hartz, a Bush appointee, wrote a partial dissent of Tuesday’s ruling.

Hartz agreed the policy unconstitutionally discriminates against transgender persons because “the denial of a right to obtain an amended birth certificate with a revised gender identity disadvantages and was intended to disadvantage transgender persons and there is no reasonable justification for the discrimination.”

Hartz disagreed with the majority’s conclusion that the plaintiffs established a sex-discrimination equal-protection claim.

“The element of intent to disadvantage a class (male or female) is unproved,” Hartz wrote.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Lawsuit targets Oklahoma ban on gender-neutral birth certificates