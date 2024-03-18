Lawsuit over controversial Pleasant Valley school board recount dismissed by court

A Scott County candidate's lawsuit challenging the result of her unsuccessful 2023 school board bid has been dismissed after the judge found she failed to file an election challenge as laid out by state law.

Tracey Rivera, an incumbent member of the Pleasant Valley School Board, ran as a write-in candidate due to a problem with her nominating petition and was declared the loser on Election Day by six votes. In a subsequent recount, the three-member panel found the race was a dead tie.

After one member objected that the panel had counted votes that were ineligible because they were improperly marked, the Scott County Board of Supervisors rejected the recount's findings, leaving opposing candidate Jameson Smith the victor. The Iowa Secretary of State's Office later admonished the board for including the incorrect ballots.

Rivera sued the county, arguing that the supervisors did not have discretion to reject a lawful recount and the race should have been decided by coin flip.

The county and Smith, who filed to intervene in the case, both asked the court to dismiss Rivera's lawsuit. In an order Wednesday, Judge Mark Fowler agreed.

Fowler ruled that the type of relief Rivera sought, compelling the county board to take some action, is only available for plaintiffs who have no other legal avenue to turn to. Fowler said Iowa law allows a candidate to initiate a proceeding known as an "election contest" within 20 days, and Rivera did not do so.

"Because she did not avail herself of another plain, speedy, and adequate remedy at law, (Rivera’s petition) must be dismissed," Fowler wrote.

An attorney with the firm representing Rivera said in a statement they were "very disappointed" by the order, and that "the Scott County Board of Supervisors clearly failed to fulfill their legal duty to accept the findings of the recount board."

Attorney Alan Ostergren, a frequent litigator in Iowa election cases who represented Smith, said in an email the judge reached the "right result" and criticized the faulty recount process that precipitated the lawsuit.

"If the recount board had listened to the legal advice it was given it would have never counted invalid write-in votes in the first place," he said. "That is why the Secretary of State issued an infraction to the two members of the board. Their refusal to listen ended up creating a huge mess. Thankfully, the court’s decision today goes a long way toward cleaning it up.”

