Lawsuit: Nashville transit driver charged after allegedly raping disabled woman in vehicle

A man indicted on rape charges while working as a contracted driver for a Metro Nashville program providing rides for people with disabilities has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a woman with Down Syndrome.

Abdirashid Elmi was indicted on Jan. 31 on two counts of rape and three counts of sexual battery.

At the time of the alleged crimes, Elmi, 56, worked as a driver for Mobility Solutions, which contracts with Metro's transit authority, WeGo, to provide rides for people with mental and physical disabilities across Davidson County.

A lawsuit filed in Davidson County Circuit Court alleges that Elmi sexually assaulted a woman with Down Syndrome while transporting her on March 17, 2023.

The Tennessean does not identify victims of sexual assault, but the name of the woman in the lawsuit is consistent with the initials of the victim in the indictment, as are the dates of the incidents given in each document.

Elmi was arrested on Feb. 8. He was freed last week from the Downtown Detention Center on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for his next court date on April 10.

The lawsuit was filed Feb. 9 by the woman and her parents. In it, they say that she is unable to provide consent because of her mental handicap.

According to the lawsuit, the woman's mother overheard Elmi make "several sexual comments" to her daughter during a phone call two days after the alleged assault. The woman told her mother it was her boyfriend, but after further questions, "admitted to the sexual assault" two days prior.

The woman's mother filed a complaint with WeGo the same day, the lawsuit says. When she asked WeGo and the Davidson Transit Organization, a private nonprofit which manages much of the Nashville transit system's workforce, to preserve footage from the vehicle from that day, they responded that the equipment in the vehicle was not working, according to the lawsuit.

Mobility Solutions CEO Abdulkadir Mohamed confirmed that Elmi was employed as a driver at the time of the alleged assaults. Mohamed said he fired Elmi shortly after he received the complaint against him. He could not recall an exact date when reached by phone but said that Elmi was fired last spring, at which point he had worked for the company for more than a year.

Mohamed said that was the first complaint of its kind he had received against Elmi.

The lawsuit incorrectly identifies Elmi as an employee of the Davidson Transit Organization (DTO). WeGo spokesperson Eric Melcher confirmed that Elmi was not employed by DTO or WeGo, but Mohamed explained his company contracts with WeGo.

"The safety of our riders is our top priority. Our Safety Department investigates all complaints and incidents involving contractors and works closely with the contractor and law enforcement in a criminal investigation," a WeGo spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The lawsuit brings a host of claims against the defendants. The plaintiffs are suing Elmi alone for sexual battery, battery and assault; and suing Elmi, WeGo and DTO for negligence and outrageous conduct/intentional infliction of emotional distress. They also bring a claim of professional liability against WeGo and DTO.

Metro Nashville is listed as a defendant but no specific claims are brought against it.

The plaintiffs are seeking a judgment of $300,000 from WeGo and Metro; $3 million from DTO; $3 million from Elmi; as well as no less than $5 million in punitive damages against DTO and Elmi.

The Tennessean was unable to reach Elmi at a phone number found through an online database. The Tennessean was unable to reach Elmi's attorney at her office.

