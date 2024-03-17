Lawsuit: Mother claims Hudsonville Schools didn't stop bullies after multiple assaults

HUDSONVILLE — A local parent is suing Hudsonville Public Schools for violating the Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act, as well as the parents of four students she says repeatedly bullied and assaulted her son.

"It's just ... everything that happened, and the amount of steps that I have taken, from a medical standpoint and from a parent standpoint ... nobody ever does anything," said Brittany Rabideau, the mother of the student, who once attended HPS’ Riley Street Middle School.

"They're never held accountable, everybody that's within our case. It's time that everybody (is) held accountable. And I think it would set forth an example to everybody else that this type of behavior in schools — from a staff standpoint and students standpoint — you're going to be held accountable. Somebody needs to take ownership."

Rabideau filed the lawsuit through attorney Rob Howard of Cunningham Dalman PC in early March.

The lawsuit claims Rabideau's son is a middle school student with ADHD, anxiety, depression and oppositional defiant disorder; that he was bullied while attending Riley Street; and that the district failed to provide adequate protections and excluded him from participation in programs because of his disability.

Stephanie Fast, public relations manager for HPS, said on March 7 the district will be filing a response to the lawsuit.

“Although the district cannot comment on specific allegations in pending litigation, Hudsonville Public Schools works hard to provide quality education to all its students and will be filing a response to the lawsuit which disputes the allegations,” Fast wrote in an email to The Sentinel.

Rabideau detailed a years-long journey with the district after her son was diagnosed with ADHD in elementary school.

"He was so young ... as far as being evaluated with my family physician, he just was too young. But I always continued communication with the school and staff," she said. "There were behaviors — what the staff was doing — putting him in the office, pulling him, kicking him out of class, putting him in the special education room, just because he was a busy-body. And, at this time, he's just energetic and loves chatting, talking to other kids."

She claims she had constant, near-daily communication with staff through her son's elementary years, but middle school was different.

"He was really just having a lot of anxiety about going to school, just because the staff would consistently pick on behavior correction throughout the entire day."

Then the bullying started.

"It started probably like, fifth or sixth grade," Rabideau said. "The kids in the room would escalate, noticing that he was being micromanaged by staff, called out in front of peers in class, sent out of class."

By then, Rabideau's son was formally diagnosed with ADHD, anxiety and depression.

"I always communicated with staff, but that's when the bullying really started to progress. I would always bring it to the staff's attention and then he would be (called) a 'snitch' for saying something. He's coming to me, trying to explain what's going on, working through his feelings because it was having such a negative impact on him. But the bullying just ... continued to increase. And at that point, he started shutting down."

On Oct. 9, 2023, a bully — known in the lawsuit as "AD" because he is a minor — allegedly struck Rabideau's son with a pickleball paddle, breaking his foot.

Four days later, her son was waiting in the school gymnasium before classes started, along with several hundred other students. There was no adult supervision in the gym, the lawsuit claims, and no measures taken to protect Rabideau's son from bullying in common areas of the school.

A different bully — "KV" — allegedly confronted Rabideau's son against the bleachers, while two others (AD and a third defendant, "BT") recorded the incident. The lawsuit claims KV looked around the gym, then punched Rabideau's son in the face, knocking him to the ground. KV then “punched (Rabideau's son) repeatedly in the head and body” until another student intervened.

During the incident, KV repeatedly says, "You wanna f--- with me?" Rabideau's son never responds and doesn't fight back, according to a video of the incident obtained by The Sentinel.

Rabideau's son reported the incident to staff and left school. The incident was posted on social media afterward.

"When I received the call ... there were 384 students in the gym that morning. It was kind of hard to understand whatever excuses went out — and it was just excuses. They really downplayed the situation," Rabideau said. "He was asking me to come home. So I was like, 'Absolutely.' Then when I went and got him, he was just super quiet. And I've learned that when he's ready to talk — we have a very trusting relationship — he ends up coming to me."

Once her son opened up, it became clear the assault was much worse than the school described.

"It was completely night and day difference."

Rabideau said she was inconsolable after watching the video.

"Obviously, as a mother, I became absolutely ill. I mean, I even remember just shaking, running to the bathroom and hovering over the toilet," she said. "It was just ... I don't have words as far as how I felt."

She said she tried to contact the school for answers.

"I couldn't get a hold of the principal — there was only one in the office that day. I had been trying to call the school, email him, and then he finally ended up calling me later. And while we were on the phone, I sent the video to him. And, really, his reaction was exactly the same. He said he didn't understand the extent of it. By that time, I had contacted the police."

KV was criminally charged with assault and battery and sentenced to probation, counseling and a small amount of restitution. He was also expelled.

BT was suspended for 10 days, the lawsuit states, and yet allegedly was allowed to return Oct. 16.

Following the incident, AD continued to contact, threaten and harass Rabideau's son, the lawsuit claims.

In early January, during Christmas break, AD called Rabideau's son on FaceTime with several others, including KV. They allegedly made threats to shoot Rabideau's son at school on Jan. 8. Rabideau reported the incident to the district and police.

The district’s solution, the lawsuit claims, was for AD and Rabideau's son to stay home from school that day.

The lawsuit claims “HPS was more concerned with managing AD’s feelings concerning his father, Jon Didyk, (and his) recent unrelated arrest for human trafficking, rather than (plaintiff's) documented anxiety ... being exacerbated by the bullies still attending HPS and now threatening a school shooting.”

Didyk was arrested in Grand Rapids in November 2023 after a sex trafficking investigation and charged with prostitution/pandering, accepting earnings of prostitution, and using a computer to commit a crime.

Authorities allege Didyk trafficked his girlfriend for nine months through an online escort site, WOOD TV-8 reported. If convicted, the charges carry up to 20 years in prison.

"(Staff) kept saying to me ... this kid had a lot of stuff going on at home; I remember that said multiple times," Rabideau said. "And, I'm like, I don't care what this kid has going on in his life. My son's not a punching bag."

Rabideau's son returned to school Jan. 18. At that point, the lawsuit alleges, a teacher told him in front of the rest of his peers that "class runs better without you here.”

Rabideau reported the statement to the principal. The teacher eventually wrote an apology, in which they admitted to the comment; that email is included as an exhibit in the lawsuit.

A month later, Rabideau informed the principal that more threats to harm her son were made and that friends of KV, including a fourth bully — DV — planned to assault her son in the locker room. The principal responded that morning, saying he would “help get things cleared up." That email is also included in the lawsuit.

That afternoon, Rabideau's son was initially accompanied by the principal in the locker room, but was eventually left alone with the students who had threatened to assault him.

The lawsuit states DV grabbed a school-issued computer from Rabideau and broke it in half over his knee, then “repeatedly shoved (Rabideau's son) backwards” until he collided with an open locker, resulting in bruises on his back.

Rabideau's son reported the incident to the principal. When discussing the incident with Rabideau, the principal allegedly accused the boy of lying.

Rabideau had had enough.

"I mean, every time that someone's shoved him in the hallway, approached him in the bathroom and there's just nothing. He's never laid a hand on any of these children, who have consistently throughout time physically assaulted him, he never fought back.

"As a parent, I coach my kids to not fight back unless it's to protect yourself. But he didn't want to fight back, and he was hoping that (the bullies) would just stop, and it just wouldn't stop."

After the February assault, Rabideau elected to pull her son out of the district, notifying the principal she had enrolled her son in a home-school program for the remainder of the year.

She said her son continues to suffer from panic attacks, anxiety and depression from the experiences.

"As a parent, it's incredibly frustrating. I have three other kids in the district and have one who can't go to the district because he's not protected and the staff — just the way they treat him — I don't think we'll ever get any type of closure. You can remove (the bullies) from the school, but there's still effects that he has and the stress that's going to put on my household. There's just so many continued trickle-down effects."

Named in the suit are the eight parents of the four alleged bullies. They are: Jon Didyk and Chelsea Herald, parents of AD; unknown male Tuinstra and unknown female Tuinstra, parents of BT; Josh Van Slooten and Megan Haggerty, parents of KV; and unknown male Vicente and unknown female Vicente, parents of DV. (The "unknown" parents had not been identified at the time the suit was filed.)

The lawsuit levies two counts — one against the school district and one against the parents.

Count 1 claims Hudsonville Public Schools violated Rabideau's son’s rights under the Michigan Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act.

The lawsuit says HPS was “predisposed to harass and discriminate against" Rabideau's son on the basis of his disability, and that the district’s actions were “intentional, or carried out with reckless indifference to (the boy's) rights and sensibilities.”

It also says HPS “excluded him from participation” due to his disability and “denied him equal and fair access to educational programs, benefits and opportunities.” Because of this, the lawsuit claims, Rabideau's son suffered injuries including mental anguish, fright, shock, embarrassment, outrage, anxiety, emotional distress, loss of self-esteem and loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life.

The lawsuit is seeking judgment against HPS plus “exemplary damages, together with costs, interest and attorney fees and any other relief” deemed appropriate by the court.

Count 2 against each of the eight parents stems from MCL 600.2913. It states, in part, "A ... person may recover damages in an amount not to exceed $2,500 in a civil action in a court of competent jurisdiction against the parents or parent of an unemancipated minor, living with his or her parents or parent ... who has maliciously or willfully caused bodily harm or injury to a person."

The lawsuit claims AD, KV, BT and DV assaulted and battered Rabideau's son, and that their actions were willful and malicious. It requests judgment in the plaintiff’s favor and against the parents in the amount of $2,500 per parent.

Rabideau has requested a trial by jury in the lawsuit.

