Lawsuit: Fire department's 'boys' club mentality' led to sexual assault of firefighter

A firefighter has sued the Cincinnati Fire Department, claiming it failed to protect her after she reported she was sexually assaulted by a lieutenant and that another firefighter several years later "attempted to rape her."

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Cincinnati, alleges that the department's "boys' club mentality" led to the attacks. It says the woman was retaliated against, harassed and now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder due to a work environment that was hostile toward women.

The Cincinnati Fire Department has not responded to the lawsuit, but a city spokeswoman issued a statement Tuesday.

“The health and safety of all employees is of the utmost importance to the city manager as evidenced throughout her 18 months leading the city," the statement said. "Any time issues are brought to her attention she has acted to ensure accountability. The city has no comment regarding this pending litigation.”

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages.

What the lawsuit says happened

The woman applied for a position in the fire department in 2018. A now-former lieutenant in charge of recruiting told her that her application would likely fail, but he would vouch for her, the lawsuit states.

In December of that year, the lawsuit alleges, the lieutenant sexually assaulted the woman at his home. He had invited her there "to play pool," it says.

Two months later, in February 2019, the woman was accepted into the fire department's recruit class.

The woman ultimately reported the alleged sexual assault in 2022, and the lieutenant was placed on administrative leave while an investigation was conducted. The lawsuit says the lieutenant learned he was going to be fired and instead retired.

According to the suit, the lieutenant was never disciplined, maintained his pension and retired in good standing.

Also in 2022, the lawsuit says, a fellow firefighter asked the woman for a ride to his car after a party and then assaulted and "attempted to rape her."

It was after this incident that the woman reported both men to the department. The city did not substantiate her allegations against the other firefighter, the lawsuit says.

No criminal charges were filed against either man and neither could be reached for comment Tuesday.

How the lawsuits say the complaints were handled

The lawsuit says the city failed to turn over public records regarding the discipline and investigations into the men.

The lawsuit also says that during the investigation, a close friend of the lieutenant questioned witnesses and made inappropriate comments about the woman.

The lawsuit also accuses the city of failing to keep her complaints confidential.

The woman's attorneys, Kelly Mulloy Myers and Paige Richardson, said in a statement that the firefighter has "dedicated her life to serving the city and people of Cincinnati."

"(She) has faced harassment and retaliation from her bosses and coworkers. The city has already identified a systemic culture of discrimination against women in the fire department. (She) is one of many women to have suffered during her employment there," the statement says. "Unfortunately, the conduct in (her) case rose to the level of physical assault by a supervisor. By filing this lawsuit, (she) hopes to finally hold the city accountable for the sexual harassment she experienced in the workplace."

'Boys' club'

In March 2023, then-Chief Michael Washington was fired after a nonprofit hired to work with the department said Washington was blocking their efforts.

City Manager Sheryl Long hired Women Helping Women to evaluate and train the department's leadership after a group of female firefighters complained about their treatment.

The nonprofit found that women in the department faced harassment, degrading comments, limited promotional opportunities and poor representation in leadership.

Its report concluded that female firefighters experienced discriminatory behavior on the job and they did not believe their concerns would be addressed by supervisors.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Suit: 'Boys' club mentality' led to sexual assault of firefighter