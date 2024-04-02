Lawsuit filed against Lee County Sheriff, ex-sergeant claims excessive use of force

A transient Fort Myers man once charged with resisting officers, trespassing and disorderly intoxication has filed a federal lawsuit against Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno and a former sergeant, claiming his constitutional rights were violated.

In an amended complaint filed March 13 in federal court, Cory Samek, 45, claims Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno and fired Sgt. Christopher Meyers violated his Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights when he was arrested Aug. 11 at the Gulf Express Gas Station, 4843 Palm Beach Blvd.

The incident stemming from the same date led to an internal investigation. Seven deputies were disciplined, including the one named in the lawsuit.

Samek's arrest mugshot shows a beaten and swollen face.

Cory Samek, 45, a transient Fort Myers man once charged with resisting officers, trespassing and disorderly intoxication, whose face appeared bruised in a mugshot, has filed a federal lawsuit, claiming the Lee County Sheriff's Office violated his constitutional rights.

The 14-page lawsuit lists two counts — a claim of excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment against Marceno; and a claim of excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment against Meyers.

Samek, represented by the North Law Firm, seeks a jury trial and compensation in an amount determined by a jury.

What did the sheriff's office say about the lawsuit?

Lt. Christopher Fine, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said they can't comment on active or pending litigation.

Meyers and Marceno responded to the allegations on the lawsuit, denying the claims.

Marceno responded March 21, denying his deputies approached Samek by force nor choked, body-slammed or punched Samek.

The sheriff also denies the allegations that his deputies didn't render aid.

In his response, Meyers said all counts allegations related to Marceno don't apply to him.

What happened during the August encounter?

In October, Marceno fired three employees and disciplined four others involved in an Aug. 11 arrest and its aftermath. The sheriff's office didn't identify Samek as the arrestee when they announced disciplinary action against seven deputies in October.

The incident involves three deputies, one sergeant, one captain and two correction bureau supervisors. The sheriff's office said some used excessive force during an arrest more than two months ago, while others failed to document it.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno wrote in a statement he was provided information Monday about an Aug. 11 arrest on Palm Beach Boulevard.

Marceno said the arrest was not properly reported and documented.

He said that when he became aware of the unreported use of force resulting from the Aug. 11 arrest, he directed the Major Crimes Unit and Internal Affairs Division to open separate investigations into the matter.

Marceno said that specific details, events, and evidence from the internal affairs investigation coincided with an active criminal investigation, and added they will be released as the investigation allows.

Where do the charges stand against Cory Samek?

Court records indicate the charges were filed with the clerk of court on Aug. 11, 2023.

Assistant State Attorney Janesha Beckford filed a disposition two weeks later, on Aug. 25, clearing Samek.

Three Lee County deputies fired; four disciplined

Here are the deputies involved:

Sgt. Christopher Meyers was investigated for improper conduct involving the use of non-deadly force, contrary to rules and regulations procedure; improper conduct related to unbecoming conduct; improper conduct related to untruthfulness in proceedings or reports; and general proficiency related to job knowledge and performance.

Deputy Bradley Davidson was investigated for improper conduct related to unbecoming conduct; general proficiency related to job knowledge and performance; and improper conduct related to untruthfulness in proceedings or reports.

Deputy Alexander Ricci was investigated for improper conduct related to unbecoming conduct; general proficiency related to job knowledge and performance; and improper conduct related to untruthfulness in proceedings or reports.

Marceno fired Ricci, Davidson and Meyers. It's unclear if the other involved deputies will face litigation.

Four Lee County deputies either demoted or suspended

In addition to the three terminations, Capt. John Desrosiers, the watch commander on scene, was demoted to deputy for failure to ensure the incident was documented, Marceno said.

Deputy Frank Marchetti was given notice of suspension for 10 days without pay for conduct unbecoming and job knowledge and performance.

While not directly related to the arrest, Marceno said, two additional corrections bureau supervisors have been given notice of suspension for three days without pay. He added that Lt. Vincent Amoroso and Sgt. Patrick Harrold failed to perform their duties, causing delay in reporting the incident.

At least five other Lee County deputies have been fired or arrested this year across four different cases.

