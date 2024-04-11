Lawsuit filed against CPS alleging pattern of neglect in continued sexual abuse of 15-year-old student

CHICAGO — A lawsuit was filed against Chicago Public Schools Wednesday where a former student alleged she was groomed and sexually abused by the dean of students at her high school, and the school did nothing to stop it.

According to the lawsuit, former Little Village Lawndale High School (LVLHS) Dean of Students Brian Crowder is alleged to have repeatedly sexually abused a former 15-year-old female student, where she was subjected to a pair of pregnancies and corresponding abortions.

To circumvent Illinois state law and get an abortion, the lawsuit alleged Crowder posed as the student’s stepfather and signed consent forms under a false name.

Crowder was charged with sexual assault in 2022, but the lawsuit takes aim at the school and CPS, saying they could have and should have done more to protect students.

The 15-year-old student alleged she reported the abuse to a teacher, who is required by law to report sexual abuse committed by a CPS employee, but the teacher did nothing. The lawsuit further alleges employees of the school commented on how much time the child spent in Crowder’s office and made jokes about their romantic involvement with Crowder while she endured years of sexual abuse.

CPS provided WGN News with this statement in response to the lawsuit filed against them on Wednesday:

“Chicago Public Schools (CPS), prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students. We take seriously our responsibility to ensure all employees act in the best interest of our students. The District does not comment on pending investigations or litigation. Our CPS team follows District policies and procedures as we respond to issues.” – CPS Spokesperson

According to CPS policy, if the district has cause to believe there is a threat to student and/or staff safety, or if there is a substantial disruption to the educational process, they will remove an employee during the course of an investigation.

In 2018, CPS established its Office of Student Protections and Title IX (OSP) to create clear pathways for students to report incidents of sexual misconduct, enhance policies and procedures for responding to reports of sexual harm, and bolster efforts in coordinating support for all parties involved in a sexual misconduct incident.

CPS said Crowder was removed from his position at LVLHS in Sept. 2021 and an investigation was launched by the Illinois Office of the Inspector General (OIG) into allegations against Crowder, shortly after which he resigned from his position and is currently ineligible for rehire with CPS while the OIG’s investigation is ongoing.

The following letter was sent to parents of LVLHS students on Aug. 31, 2022, after Crowder was removed from his position and charged with sexual assault:

“Dear Social Justice Parents and Guardians,”

“The safety of your children is always our top priority, which is why we are providing an update on a matter involving a former employee at our school.

“In September of 2021, we notified you that Chicago Public Schools was made aware of a serious allegation involving an employee who worked at Social Justice. Upon learning of the allegation, the district immediately launched an investigation and removed the employee from his position. Recently, we learned that this employee, Brian Crowder, has been arrested and faces criminal sexual assault charges. Brian Crowder has not worked at Social Justice since September of 2021 and was terminated by the district in November of 2021.

“I know this is difficult news for our entire community, and our counselors, social workers, and psychologists are available for students who need support. At Social Justice, we remain committed to providing our students with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential, and I want to take this opportunity to remind you that I am available to discuss steps the district takes to keep students safe and any matters related to your child. You can also contact the Office of Student Protections and Title IX directly at (773) 535-4400.

“Sincerely,

“Principal Chilous”

In a press release that coincided with the lawsuit being filed against CPS Wednesday, the student’s attorney, Martin Gould, pointed toward the Chicago Tribune’s 2018 “Betrayed” Investigative Series that found 72 CPS employees alleged to have sexually abused students, including teachers, counselors, coaches, security guards, and more.

The series alleged that ineffective background checks exposed students to educators with identifiable criminal convictions, and that teachers and principals routinely failed to uphold their legal duty to alert child welfare investigators or police of known abuse.

Since the investigative series, the OIG has taken over investigative duties regarding child sexual abuse at CPS, and Gould said the OIG has received an additional 2,188 reports of sexual misconduct against CPS employees over that timeframe — 363 of which the OIG has substantiated policy violations.

Gould and fellow attorneys Mike Grieco and Nicholas Wainwright will be holding a press conference Thursday morning where they said they, “will discuss survivor experiences and harms, legal theories, and a demand for justice.”

