Lawsuit filed against 4 companies, truck driver in Creola chemical leak

CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — A lawsuit has been filed regarding a chemical leak that occurred last month in Creola.

A nitric acid spill at Gulf Coast Express Carriers on May 13 caused Mobile County officials to ask people in the area to shelter in place.

Former patient of Gulf Breeze surgeon accused of killing his wife speaks out

The lawsuit said the spill could have been prevented.

The lawsuit said the driver of the tanker trailer knowingly drove around with what appeared to be a defective and leaking valve. He stopped at Gulf Coast Express Carriers in Creola to have it fixed, but the shop supervisor, Jonathan Richie, refused to work on it because they had no power, and it was raining.

Richie said he knew messing with the valve could cause a chemical reaction.

The driver reportedly grew impatient and took matters into his own hands and removed the valve, which created a toxic chemical cloud.

Perfect Match: Southern Alabama bride gives groom her kidney

Richie filed a lawsuit that reportedly included over 60 people although no other plaintiffs were named.

According to the lawsuit, over 5,000 gallons of nitric acid spilled.

The lawsuit was filed against four companies and the truck driver who was reportedly hospitalized after the spill:

Gulf Coast Express Carriers, Corp.

Brenner Tank, LLC

Quality Carriers, Inc.

Girard Equipment, Inc.

Michael Jennings (driver for Quality Carriers)

Gov. Kay Ivey to cut ribbon at USS Alabama Teak Deck Replacement Ceremony

Richie filed the lawsuit demanding compensation for physical injuries, property damages and economic loss as a large portion of Highway 43 was closed following the spill.

Each of the defendants is accused of being negligent in the spill.

Here is the full lawsuit:

Creola-Gas-Leak-Court-DocumentsDownload

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.