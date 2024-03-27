Lawsuit claims customers drugged and robbed at Phoenix-area strip clubs

More than a dozen people have filed a lawsuit claiming they were collectively bilked out of more than $1 million after they were drugged at East Valley strip clubs.

The plaintiffs claim they were "unwittingly drugged or otherwise incapacitated" at Bones Cabaret, Skin Cabaret and Dream Palace before their wallets and phones were taken and their cards were charged thousands of dollars, according to the lawsuit, which FOX10 Phoenix first reported.

The suit alleges that the club operators conspired with dancers and other employees who "benefited from the common scheme."

"While the victim was incapacitated or passed out, the defendants propped the victim up into a seated position long enough to have the victim's photograph taken while holding a clipboard that had a purported 'contract for services' attached to it with what is purportedly the victim's signature and his thumb print," the legal complaint states.

The plaintiffs are asking for the contested credit card charges to be refunded, as well as punitive damages and attorneys fees.

Dennis Wilenchik, a lawyer representing the club operators, said his clients deny wrongful conduct.

He said the clubs insist on getting signatures from customers.

"All services were signed for," Wilenchik said. "Amex reviewed and upheld the charges. Plaintiffs received what they sought and bargained for."

He said the suggestion that someone guided the plaintiffs' hands in signing for each service was "simply ludicrous" and "a physical impossibility."

Wilenchik denied accusations that bouncers were used to contain the plaintiffs or that any phones were taken. He also said his clients did not know of anyone being drugged and maintained that the clubs make sure not to overserve anyone with alcohol.

Wilenchik distanced the club operators from any potential wrongdoing by the women who work there.

"Dancers are not employees but independent contractors" who generally should be liable for their own wrongful activity if there was any, Wilenchik said.

"In short, this is no different than going into a casino to gamble, losing money and demanding its return, only worse," Wilenchik said. "The plaintiffs received what they bargained for and did not complain to our client about any of it while they were receiving the benefits of what they sought."

Reach the reporter at jjenkins@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Lawsuit: Customers drugged and robbed at East Valley strip clubs