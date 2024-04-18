Lawsuit claims APD commander pressured academy to reinstate son

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Seven training staff members working at the Albuquerque Police Department Academy have filed a lawsuit accusing the department of retaliation motivated by nepotism. The seven plaintiffs claimed they reported a “class one violation” of “lying and dishonesty” by a cadet named Joshua Vega. Cadet Vega was terminated on August 17 only to be reinstated the next day.

The suit alleges the decision was reversed after pressure came from APD Commander George Vega who is the father of Cadet Vega. On that same day, the seven plaintiffs were removed from their tested positions at the academy. The seven have sent a letter detailing the incident to APD Chief Harold Medina but have not heard back.

