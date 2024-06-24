Lawsuit challenges new Ten Commandment display law in Louisiana: What to know.

Several civil liberties group have filed a federal suit on behalf of nine Louisiana families Monday challenging the state's new law requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in public classrooms.

Roake vs. Brumley argues that the newly enacted law violates the separation of church and state and the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Louisiana became the first state to require copies of the Ten Commandment be displayed in K-12 public classrooms after Rep. Dodie Horton (R-Haughton)'s bill was signed into law by Governor Jeff Landry on June 19. Horton insisted the displays aren't advocating for any specific religion, even though they are a key tenet in the Old Testament of the Christian Bible.

Civil liberties groups plan lawsuits to block the new Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments in schools, saying it would unconstitutionally breach protections against government-imposed religion

Here's what you should know about the newly filed lawsuit.

Who is involved in the lawsuit?

The plaintiffs include Unitarian Universalist minister Rev. Darcy Roake, her husband Adrian Van Young and their two children; Rev. Jeff Simms, a Presbyterian (U.S.A.) minister, and his three children; nonreligious parents Jennifer Harding and Benjamin Owens and their child; Erin and Davis Hawley and their two children − a Unitarian Universalist family; Dustin McCrory, an atheist, and his three children; Christy Alkrie, who is non religious, and her children; and Joshua Herlands, who is Jewish and has two elementary-age children.

The defendants include Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Education members Conrad Appel, Judy Armstrong, Kevin Berken, Preston Castille, Simone Champagne, Sharon Latten-Clark, Lance Harris, Paul Hollie, Sandy Holloway, Stacey Melerine, Ronnie Morris; East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, Livingston Parish School Board, Orleans Parish School Board, Vernon Parish School Board and St. Tammany Parish School.

The plaintiffs are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana, Americans United for Separation of Church and State and the Freedom from Religion Foundation, with New York-based Simpson Thatcher Bartlett LLP serving as pro bono counsel.

What's the purpose of the lawsuit?

The complaint alleges that the newly-enacted law violates longstanding U.S. Supreme Court precedent and the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment

In 1980, in Stone v. Graham, the Supreme Court overturned a similar state law, holding that the separation of church and state bars public schools form posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

The complaint also alleges that HB 71 "substantially interferes with and burdens" parents' First Amendment right to direct their children's religious education and upbringing, and that, in approving and mandating the display of a specific version of the Ten Commandments, the law disregards the First Amendment's prohibiting the government's taking seconds on question of theological debate.

"They [families] all practice different religions some of them practice non at all, but they all have one important thing in common and that's that they believe, correctly so, that they and their children have a right to decide what religious beliefs, if any, they want to hold and practice without pressure from Louisiana, politicians and school officials," Heather Weaver, Senior Staff Attorney for ACLU Program on Freedom of Religion Belief, said. "Louisiana lawmakers have no business intruding on these really important and private decisions that are protected by our constitution. As we explained in our complaint, here, state lawmakers took it upon themselves, first to get the state stamp of approval on a very specific version of the Ten Commandments and then they went and mandated that it be displayed in every public school classroom."

Jonathan Youngwood of Simpson Thatcher Bartlett LLP said the next step will be going to the courts for motion for preliminary injunction which allows to enjoin the defendants from implementing the law. Youngwood said they will seek to declare the law unconstitutional which they hope will result in a hearing this summer and eventually get a ruling from the district court judge.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Roake v. Brumley challenges Ten Commandment display law. What to know.