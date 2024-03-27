Lawsuit alleges Apple tracking led SWAT to wrong location

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – In May 2023, a carjacking investigation in south St. Louis County led to a home raid by SWAT teams, allegedly due to the location of AirPods.

Bevis Schock filed a civil lawsuit focusing on police body-cam footage at the home, saying his clients had nothing to do with the incident.

The lawsuit, on behalf of Brittany Shamily and Lindell Briscoe, alleges police were tracking AirPods that were stolen in the carjacking through the iPhone app “Find My.”

“The “Find My” app is simply not accurate enough, so it never should have happened in the first place,” Schock noted.

His clients were never charged with a crime in the case and someone from the county allegedly told the couple that raid damages would be fixed.

“(Police) cut a big hole in the wall. They went down in the basement and cut some ceiling tile and after they figured out they had the wrong house, they said, ‘Call us tomorrow and we’ll send somebody out to fix it.’ So, the people called the next day. They said, ‘Oh yeah, we’ll come fix it,’ and of course they never did,” Schock said.

After the SWAT raid, the lawsuit claims the stolen AirPods were found in the street in front of the home. Schock says it was all captured on Ring camera video, where you can see an officer photographing something in the street.

“Those cops saw those things and uh oh, there’s an uh oh moment,” he said.

Schock hypothesizes that the actual thieves threw the AirPods from the car window during the getaway attempt. Neighbors nearby remember the raid but not the result.

“I was like, ‘What’s going on across the street?’ We were all opening up the windows. We haven’t heard nothing since that day for real,” one woman said.

FOX 2 reached out to St. Louis County police for a response. A spokesperson said they are unable to comment on pending litigation.

The case is now in federal court, with no hearing date scheduled yet.

