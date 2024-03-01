Lawsuit against Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill for breaking woman’s leg is ‘scare tactic,’ according to Hill’s attorney

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn’t break a woman’s leg during football drills in Hill’s backyard, as alleged in a lawsuit, and that the woman actually broke her leg falling over a dog, according to a statement from Hill’s personal attorney.

“We believe that this lawsuit was filed to generate bad publicity for Mr. Hill in an attempt to ‘scare tactic’ him into personally covering the cost of Ms. Hall’s medical bills and any pain and suffering compensation that she may be entitled to,” the statement said.

The lawsuit was filed Feb. 23 by Sophie Hall, a model with 2 million followers on Instagram, in Broward Court.

The statement, issued Thursday by attorney Julius B. Hill and first reported by ESPN, said the plaintiff’s claim is “baseless.”

“Counsel for Ms. Hall has intentionally omitted from their complaint that Ms. Hall fell over a dog while doing drills with Mr. Hill which is when she sustained the alleged injuries,” the statement said.

Hill seemed to address the issue, at least in part, on Twitch last night.

He started out by telling people, “Anybody can get sued.”

He then followed by saying, “Y’all gotta stop believin’ everything ya’ll hear online.”

He later said, “Use your brain, bruh.”

And later added, “Y’all gotta understand, people just tryin’ to get paid, bruh.”

Hill, a five-time All Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl receiver, had a franchise-record 1,799 yards receiving last season.

However, he’s been in the news for a variety of reasons recently, including an incident at Haulover marina, a house fire, paternity suits and this most recent lawsuit.

Hall, a social media influencer, claimed Hill invited her to his house after learning her son had registered for one of Hill’s football camps. Hill and the woman went through some football drills in June 2023, and at one point she embarrassed him, the lawsuit alleges. At that point Hill became angry and became overly physical in a drill, causing the woman to break her leg, according to the lawsuit.

“Unfortunately, after getting ‘humiliated’ in front of friends and family when he was knocked backwards during a friendly football lesson by his friend Sophie Hall, Tyreek became enraged, and forcefully and purposefully shoved Ms. Hall, severely fracturing her leg,” Hall’s attorneys wrote in the complaint. “… Ms. Hall now brings this action to recover compensatory and punitive damages for the significant harm that Mr. Hill caused by his intentional and reckless misconduct.”

Collins’ statement concluded by saying the dog caused the injuries and that a homeowners claim has been filed, and Hill will fight the lawsuit.

“Counsel for Ms. Hall has intentionally omitted from their complaint that Ms. Hall fell over a dog while doing drills with Mr. Hill which is when she sustained the alleged injuries. In fact, counsel for Ms. Hall stated that ‘a dog disrupted a drill,’ when in fact they know that she fell over a dog as they have previously admitted. Counsel for Ms. Hall previously attempted to state that Mr. Hill caused Ms. Hall to fall but it was not intentional and denied that Ms. Hall even fell over a dog while on Mr. Hill’s property. Then in a later conversation, counsel for Ms. Hall admitted that she did in fact fall over a dog while on Mr. Hill’s property.

“The notion that Mr. Hill became upset because Ms. Hall ‘held her own’ in playful football drills is absurd. These drills were playful.

“Again, there is a pending claim with the applicable homeowners’ insurance company to address this matter. Mr. Hill has fully cooperated with the insurance company to ensure that they cover Ms. Hall’s medical bills for injuries she sustained while on his property when she tripped over a dog. The pleading of intentional torts in this lawsuit which they know didn’t occur, is disgusting and cunning. This lawsuit is baseless and nothing more than an attempt to bring bad publicity to Mr. Hill and force him into paying them and their client monies.

“Ms. Hall and her counsel are very well aware that there were multiple witnesses who observed exactly how she sustained her injuries.

“Mr. Hill is prepared to defend against this baseless lawsuit head on.”

———

Staff writer Shira Moolten contributed to this report.