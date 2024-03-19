Lawsuit against Carlsbad over sliding hillside settled
Several families in Carlsbad are relieved that their lawsuit against the city over a sliding hillside behind their homes has been settled.
Several families in Carlsbad are relieved that their lawsuit against the city over a sliding hillside behind their homes has been settled.
The current crop of minivans is quite small, but there's still something for everybody who appreciates the best family-hauling vehicles on the market.
This Biossance serum has plenty of fans: 'Every woman over 50 should have this product on hand,' one says.
If you're looking for under-the-radar candidates to hit the most round trippers in 2024, Dalton Del Don has a collection of power brokers to consider.
Guaranteed Rate is a great mortgage lender for people looking for a quick approval process or for a HELOC. Learn whether Guaranteed Rate is a good fit for you.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a look at the NL East and break down what the division holds for the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Miami Marlins & Washington Nationals.
Rivian customers can now request an adapter to tap into Tesla’s vast North American network of Superchargers, making it the second automaker to do so behind Ford. The company announced Monday that it will start shipping adapters to Rivian owners -- one per VIN -- starting in April for free, though it didn't say if it will eventually charge a fee. Ford was the first to start offering the so-called North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapters last month for free.
The success of Ohtani's throwing program could see him play in the field this season.
The Braves are aiming for a seventh straight division title. The Phillies have other ideas.
The Ecoegg completely replaces detergent and lasts for up to 210 washes.
Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to integrate its Gemini AI in iPhones, Bloomberg reports.
One of Mercedes-AMG's first standalone EVs will be a four-door sedan with a fastback-like roof line, and it will be built on a new architecture.
US homebuilders are feeling more confident about the housing market than they have since last summer.
Have you heard? Amazon is having a huge Spring sales event with deals on spring cleaning gear, home and kitchen appliances, outdoor power tools and more!
US District Judge Vince Chhabria has ruled that Apple must face a lawsuit accusing the company of negligence over the potential stalking risks created by its AirTags, Bloomberg reports. Apple has argued that it should not be held liable.
You never knew you needed these garden essentials — but you absolutely do.
Owen Diaz was originally awarded $137 million in damages, but the appeals that followed had lowered the amount significantly. The terms of his settlement with Tesla are confidential.
A home appraisal tells you the market value of your home and is required when you get a mortgage. Learn how an appraisal works and how much it could cost.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a trip out the AL West for their next stop in their 2024 MLB divisional season preview, discussing the World Series champion Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics.
A landmark change in how real estate brokers are compensated could drive down the commissions homebuyers and sellers will have to pay in the future.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Mary Ann is off on a well-deserved break, so we brought on fellow podcaster Rebecca Szkutak to take advantage of her insight and humor for this episode. Deals of the Week: Peak XV's new fund is fascinating, and we can learn a lot from it about the Indian startup market.