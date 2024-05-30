As lawsuit against ATF moves from Arkansas to Kansas, does Kris Kobach have standing to sue?

A lawsuit that Attorney General Kris Kobach filed in Arkansas is moving to Kansas after he failed to establish standing there to sue over a new federal government regulation on gun sellers.

Kobach on May 1 filed the lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration challenging a new rule on federal firearm licenses before it went into effect on May 20.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rule redefines what it means to be "engaged in the business" of dealing guns, requiring more sellers to have a federal firearms license and perform background checks on buyers. The Biden administration said the intent is to close the so-called gun show loophole and internet loophole that allow unlicensed hobbyists and individuals to sell guns without performing background checks on the buyer.

Kansas, represented by Kobach and his staff, is the lead plaintiff in the case, even though it was filed in Arkansas and included 21 total states.

"Biden's latest attempt to strip away the Second Amendment rights of Americans through ATF regulations will make many law-abiding gun owners felons if they sell a firearm or two to family or friends," Kobach said in a May 1 statement announcing the lawsuit. "This rule is blatantly unconstitutional. We are suing to defend the Second Amendment rights of all Americans."

But Kobach failed to show that Arkansas had standing to sue over the ATF rule, leading a federal judge to send the case to Kansas for further proceedings.

What did Arkansas judge say about standing?

In federal court in Arkansas, U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. ruled May 23 that Arkansas didn't prove it had standing to sue and dismissed that state as a plaintiff. He then transferred the case to Kansas.

Kobach argued in court documents that the states — including Arkansas and Kansas — have standing to sue because of the harm of an alleged loss in tax revenue.

He cited general sales taxes, like Kansas' 6.5% that applies to both admissions to gun shows and sales of guns there. He also cited special taxes in some states, like Arkansas' 1% short-term-rental tax on renting a table at a gun show.

Attorneys at the U.S. Department of Justice argued that the assertion that states will lose sales tax revenues "defies both logic and basic economic principles," rejecting the idea that the rule will reduce both the number of sellers in the marketplace and the number of guns sold.

"To the contrary, it is entirely possible, if not expected, that those wanting to purchase firearms will just go elsewhere, including to FFLs, to do so," the DOJ argued. "It is equally possible that the same quantity of firearms will be sold under such circumstances, just from a smaller pool of sellers."

The judge sided with the feds.

"The notion that an eligible, law abiding, person desiring to buy a firearm would refrain from acquiring one if required (to) follow the proposed rule, and that that decision might affect tax revenue is to speculative to establishstanding," Moody wrote.

Does Kansas have standing to sue?

Moody declined to rule on whether the arguments on sales tax revenue give Kansas or the other states standing to sue.

"I decline to make any findings on the merits of the case and leave that to the sound judgment of the District Court of Kansas," Moody wrote.

Kobach will likely face a similar standing challenge in Kansas before the court would consider his request for a preliminary injunction to block the rule from being enforced.

As of Wednesday morning, attorneys were arguing over scheduling. Kobach's team also asked that the Arkansas decision be reconsidered and for the court to issue a temporary restraining order.

U.S. District Judge Toby Crouse set a scheduling conference by telephone for Thursday afternoon.

ATF rule is blocked in Texas

While the team of states led by Kansas has so far not secured a preliminary injunction to block the ATF rule, Texas has secured a more limited ruling.

In a ruling issued the day before the ATF rule went into effect, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk blocked enforcement in Texas with a two-week temporary restraining order that lasts through Sunday.

That order didn't extend to Louisiana, Mississippi or Utah — which are part of the Texas lawsuit — because the judge said they failed to show standing. But Kacsmaryk was convinced that Texas had standing, writing that the rule would reduce gun sales at Texas gun shows, resulting in a financial loss from lost sales tax revenue.

What is the new ATF rule?

The ATF's new rule published in the Federal Register on April 19 on the definition of "engaged in business" as a firearms dealer.

The White House in April said the new rule implements the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and "will save lives by reducing the number of firearms sold without background checks." Biden's administration likened it to "moving as close as possible to universal background checks without additional legislation."

"Every year, thousands of unlicensed gun dealers sell tens of thousands of guns without a background check, including to buyers who would have failed one — domestic abusers, violent felons, and even children," Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement. "This single gap in our federal background check system has caused unimaginable pain and suffering."

The U.S. has more than 80,000 licensed gun dealers, and the DOJ estimates there are 20,000 unlicensed sellers using gun shows, the internet and other means.

"This would put innocent firearms sales between law-abiding friends and family members within the reach of federal regulation," the Kansas lawsuit alleges. "Such innocent sales between friends and family would constitute a felony if the seller did not in fact obtain a federal firearms license and perform a background check."

Who are the parties to the case?

Kansas is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The other states involved are Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Alabama, Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Additional plaintiffs are Phillip Journey, Allen Black and Donald Maxey, all of whom the lawsuit identified as Wichita-area gun collectors who frequently attend gun shows and aren't federal firearms licensees. Journey is also a Sedgwick County District Court judge. The Wichita-based Chisholm Trail Antique Gun Association, which sponsors and manages a gun show, is also a plaintiff.

The defendants are U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, ATF director Steven Dettelbach, the DOJ and the ATF.

