Lawsuit against Allegheny County Executive Innamorato over drop off ballot locations settled

Channel 11 News has learned that a lawsuit over those satellite drop off voting ballot locations has been settled.

According to Allegheny County councilmember and Board of Elections member Sam Demarco, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato has agreed to present the proposal to the Board of Elections for a full vote.

>> Lawsuit against Allegheny Co. Executive Innamorato aims to stop opening of ballot drop-off locations

The parties met this morning and settled the dispute before going into court.

>> Allegheny Co. Executive Innamorato to expand ballot drop off; councilman blasts decision

The lawsuit accused Innamorato of, “overstepping her authority and unilaterally making decisions related to the upcoming 2024 Pennsylvania Primary and General Election without obtaining a majority vote of the Allegheny County Board of Elections.”

Innamorato announced plans to open five fully-staffed drop off locations on the weekends before the April primary. She said during her campaign she heard from many voters who wanted this option. She told 11 Investigates that she has the authority to make the decision.

