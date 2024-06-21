Lawsuit accuses Indiana city of trying to block LGBTQ Pride event

A federal lawsuit filed last week accuses a Southern Indiana city of trying to prevent a PrideFest from taking place in its public square and violating the First Amendment rights of the local group trying to put it on.

According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on June 13, the Patoka Valley AIDS Community Action Group says the city of Loogootee passed an ordinance earlier this year that rescinded approval for the town's 2024 PrideFest, even though the city council had previously given it the OK in late 2023.

The ordinance, passed in February, only listed City Park – a smaller, less central location than Public Square, where last year's Pride unfolded – as an explicitly approved public space for gatherings. Any other location, such as Public Square, would have to meet City Council and other officials' approval, it said.

Patoka Valley filed another application for Pride after the February ordinance passed. The lawsuit, however, claims City Council refused to vote on the application for months.

While Pride remained in limbo, the council allowed other organizations to schedule events in the Public Square without going through the same application process, the suit claims.

Then, at City Council's latest meeting on June 10, it nixed the February ordinance and replaced it with another document without doing a first reading. The June agenda posted online doesn't contain any attachments, and the lawsuit claims the text of the replacement ordinance isn't publicly available yet.

The Loogootee City Council still hasn't taken a new vote on the 2024 PrideFest, and the event has been removed from the city's official calendar.

This year's PrideFest was slated to take place Sept. 7, 2024 – months after other locales' celebrations, which usually occur in June to align with Pride Month, a 30-day observance and celebration of the LGBTQ+ communities. Billboards advertising it will soon go up around the Loogootee area. Whether it will take place, though, is apparently up in the air.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Patoka Lake by Indiana's branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, calls the February ordinance "unconstitutional."

"Moreover, the City’s obvious attempts to prevent PrideFest 2024 from occurring are, in and of itself, a First Amendment violation as it represents content-based discrimination," the lawsuit reads.

Neither the ACLU nor Loogootee Mayor Brian Ader responded to a Courier & Press request for comment.

In a post to its Facebook page last week, the ACLU announced the lawsuit and reiterated the claim that Loogootee's actions violate the First Amendment.

"After initially approving a permit for PrideFest 2024, the City Council has revoked its prior approval and changed the rules for permit applications," the post reads. "These actions clearly indicate that council members are trying to deny Loogootee Pride the ability to hold their Pride event because they disagree with a celebration of the LGBTQ community."

February ordinance set new fees, nixed approval for 2024 PrideFest

Loogootee's 2023 PrideFest took place in Public Square on June 10.

"It was attended by approximately 200 people and was very successful," the lawsuit reads.

Although a few side streets had to be closed, it didn't disrupt traffic moving along U.S. 231 – one of the main arteries running through the small town of 2,600 people. The lawsuit says it required no extra police presence and "no significant extra labor by employees of Loogootee."

Dancers, singers and other performers hopped up on a city-owned portable stage that Loogootee reportedly allowed organizers to use for free.

In November, the City Council voted to approve another PrideFest. But the February ordinance undercut that.

The document, which is included in court filings, created a new application for public events, allowed the city to "establish and charge a fee" to cover the expenses of a use of a public space, and said approval for events would undergo a review from multiple city departments.

It also set a new $800 fee for use of the city stage and required liability insurance policies for any group looking to stage an event. Most pointedly, it undid the city's prior approval for the 2024 PrideFest.

"With final passage of this ordinance, the approval of an event by motion made during the City Council meeting of November 13, 2023, is hereby rescinded," it reads.

PrideFest was the only event ratified during that Nov. 13 meeting, the lawsuit says.

One big event will take place at Public Square this June: Summerfest. That annual celebration will run from June 20-22, and Loogootee Pride will actually take part in its parade, the group posted on its Facebook page. The festival will feature a 5K, games, carnival rides and a host of food and craft vendors.

In the lawsuit, the ACLU claims Summerfest didn't have to apply for a permit. The Courier & Press reached out to an email address listed on the Summerfest Facebook page and sent the organization a social media message. No one responded.

