New laws that involve the First Amendment are soon taking effect in Florida

A number of the bills that passed during the 2024 Florida legislative session are taking effect July 1. And some of the most high-profile legislation involve the constitutionally protected right to free expression — and possibly even collides with it.

They implicate areas ranging from strip clubs to campaign advertisements, from schools to emergency scenes.

Here are some of the related changes to state law coming this summer, though many could soon after face First Amendment challenges in court.

No more 18-year-old strippers

Floridians will have to be the drinking age to strip for money, and employers who are caught hiring someone younger will face criminal penalties.

And that age restriction won't just apply in strip clubs. No one younger than 21 years old will be able to work in any "adult entertainment establishment," which under state law also affects places like adult movie theaters and libraries.

A woman in costume attends SatanCon in Boston last year. SatanCon is an annual convention of the Satanic Temple, which plans to send chaplains into Florida schools, if requested. The IRS recognizes the temple as a tax-exempt church.

Chaplains in schools

School districts and charter schools will have the ability to allow volunteer chaplains to provide support services to students.

The Satanic Temple has said it plans to take advantage if K-12 education leaders choose to do so, as first reported by the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis responded that the group wouldn't be able to, saying it's not a religion, even though the IRS recognizes The Satanic Temple as a tax-exempt church.

Non-parents limited on challenging books

Floridians who are not parents or guardians of a "student with access to school district materials" will not be able to file more than one book challenge a month.

This follows some Florida school districts getting swarmed by hundreds of book challenges.

Others, though, have been preventively barring loads of books anyway, worried about running afoul of school library laws passed in recent years. And some avid book objectors are parents.

The city of Miami's Civilian Investigative Panel during a recent meeting. The CIP oversight committee was established in 1999 through a city ordinance. It has provided independent and impartial citizens' oversight of the Miami Police Department for 24 years.

Citizen police oversight boards limited

Citizen police oversight boards will be limited on what they can do.

They will have to be re-established under county sheriffs and municipal police chiefs, who would appoint the members and can't investigate complaints of officer misconduct.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the "Stop WOKE Act" in 2022, another measure aimed at limiting trainings and instruction.

No 'identity politics' in teacher prep programs

Instruction that teaches "identify politics" or "distorts significant historical events" will be barred from teacher preparation programs, as well as theories that "systemic racism, sexism, oppression and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political and economic inequities."

Yet previous Florida measures similarly aimed at limiting trainings and instruction have faced ongoing litigation and blocks in federal courts.

https://twitter.com/DeSantisWarRoom/status/1665799058303188992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1665799058303188992%7Ctwgr%5Eb53cd21758498c5431af0fe855924985e1885dac%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tallahassee.com%2Fstory%2Fnews%2Fpolitics%2F2023%2F06%2F12%2Ffake-ai-images-used-by-desantis-show-trump-hugging-fauci-in-ad-deepfakes-only-beginning-campaign%2F70305612007%2F

Disclaimers of AI in campaign ads

Disclaimers will be required on political advertisements that use artificial intelligence to "deceive" about a ballot question or negatively portray candidates doing something they didn't do, with civil and criminal penalties for violations.

Though the governor signed the bill into law, his failed presidential campaign stoked controversy last year after it used AI-fabricated images in an ad showing former President Donald Trump hugging and kissing Anthony Fauci, the longtime federal health official who played a key role in COVID-19 treatment and prevention policy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the paperwork for Florida House Bill 3 at the Cornerstone Classical Academy in Jacksonville on Monday, March 25, 2024, along with local and state leaders. The bill bans Floridians younger than 16 from "addictive" social media platforms but with exceptions for those who are 14 or 15 and get parental permission.

Social media restrictions not yet taking effect

But one of the most talked-about bills passed this past session is not taking effect until the start of 2025.

That measure bans minors under 16 from social media platforms with "addictive" features, unless they're 14- or 15-year-olds who get a parent's permission.

It also requires age verification to access pornographic websites in Florida.

Tallahassee police battle to detain an alligator in a northwest Tallahassee neighborhood, June 16, 2024.

'No-go' zone around first responders

Also taking effect at the start of next calendar year: Criminal penalties await anyone who, after a warning, approaches or remains within 25 feet of working first responders, like police, with the intent of "impeding, threatening or harassing."

Supporters of the bill say it will protect emergency personnel and those they're helping, but opponents say the law is vaguely-worded and could be abused to prevent the documentation of police brutality.

This reporting content is supported by a partnership with Freedom Forum and Journalism Funding Partners. USA Today Network-Florida First Amendment reporter Douglas Soule can be reached at DSoule@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida First Amendment-related laws taking effect July 1