Lawrenceburg woman charged in death of 9-day-old son who was left inside car for 13 hours

A homicide investigation is underway in Dearborn County after a newborn infant was found not breathing and unconscious.

Raeleigh Phillips, 22, was arrested for the death of her son, Emmett Phillips, who was 9 days old when he died, according to an affidavit.

On March 3, Lawrenceburg police and EMS personnel were dispatched at 2:30 p.m. to an apartment on Bellaire Drive for a report of an unresponsive infant who was blue and purple.

EMS crews performed CPR on Emmett and transported him to St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital where he was determined to be dead, the affidavit says.

According to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens, Emmett was dead for an extended period before first responders arrived at the home.

A death investigation revealed that Phillips allegedly left her son in his car seat for 13 hours between March 2 and 3. She told investigators that she fell asleep and woke up to her son slouched in the car seat and cold to the touch.

It was later discovered that Phillips had not fed the infant for 14 hours and that he was wearing a soiled diaper.

The Dearborn County Coroner’s Office determined Emmett died from positional asphyxia, which means the child was in a position where he could not adequately breathe.

Prior to Emmett’s death, the Phillips went to a friend’s house on March 1 and stayed the night there in Aurora, Indiana, court documents say. Her son was with her at the time.

On March 2, Phillips told investigators she put Emmett in his car seat at 1 p.m. to get ready to leave Aurora. She stopped at Kroger on her way home, and arrived at the apartment around 2 p.m., the affidavit explains. She noticed her son was asleep, so she took him inside and left him in the car seat.

Phillips told investigators that she hung out and watched TV and did not check on Emmett because “he seemed content,” the affidavit said. She said she fell asleep between 4:30 and 5 p.m. in her bedroom with the car seat next to her.

When she woke up, it was early Sunday morning, and Phillips noticed her son was cold and limp, court documents say.

Her roommates told detectives that she was hysterical, and was screaming, “Help me... call 911... Baby ain’t breathing,” the affidavit said. That is when they called 911 for help.

On Tuesday, a warrant for Phillip's arrest was issued.

She is being charged with neglect of a dependent and reckless homicide. Her bond was set to $200,000 surety in addition to $7,500 cash.

