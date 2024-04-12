Lawrence University announces a hire for new chief operating officer position

APPLETON - Lawrence University announced Friday it has hired Alison Scott-Williams as executive vice president and chief operating officer. She will start in June.

Scott-Williams' role is new to the university. She will oversee development, stewardship and operation of campus services, along with supporting programs to grow the campus and keep it financially healthy. Her position reports to university president Laurie A. Carter.

“We are thrilled to bring someone with Alison’s experience, vision, and leadership skills to Lawrence in this vital position,” Carter said. “She will play a significant role in supporting the goals of Lawrence University during this transformative time in higher education.”

Previously, Scott-Williams had served as president at Studio in a School NYC starting in 2020. Before this, she was vice president for arts education at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and associate vice president for diversity and campus life at The Juilliard School in New York City.

Scott-Williams holds advanced degrees in voice performance and opera theater from the Manhattan School of Music and Oberlin Conservatory, respectively, as well as a master's in higher education administration from Baruch College. She received a bachelor's in voice performance from Oberlin.

“As a proud native of the Midwest and a graduate of a liberal arts institution, I am enthusiastic about championing the goals and dreams of Lawrence University’s students, faculty, and staff,” Scott-Williams said.

