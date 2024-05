TechCrunch

This is not a joke: According to a job listing, President Joe Biden's reelection campaign needs someone to manage memes. The "Partner Manager, Content and Meme Pages" hire will "initiate and manage day-to-day operations in engaging the internet’s top content and meme pages." “I do think that we can and should infuse relevant, trendy and fun moments into how we are communicating, especially on digital platforms,” Annie Wu Henry, a creator and digital communications strategist, told TechCrunch in February.