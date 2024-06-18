Lawrence Township trustees

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Agreed to put two levies on the Nov. 5 ballot.

DISCUSSION: The Stark County Auditor’s Office, upon the trustees’ request, valued all real estate and public utility property in Lawrence Township at $255.5 million and determined that a new, five-year 1.75-mill road levy would raise $447,000 a year.

A continuing 1.5-mill police levy would raise $383,000 annually.

If voters approve the levies, property owners will pay $61 a year for each $100,000 of the auditor’s appraised value for the road levy and $53 annually for each $100,000 of appraised value for the police levy.

OTHER ACTION:

Unanimously agreed to prohibit marijuana dispensaries and operators in the township. The trustees’ action does not ban the use of marijuana by adults. Ohio voters approved an initiative last year to allow individuals 21 years and older to legally grow, possess, and consume recreational marijuana.

UP NEXT: Will meet at 5:30 p.m. July 1 at the township administration building. Trustees’ meetings may be viewed in real time by clicking on a link on the township’s website.

Joan Porter

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Lawrence Township trustees put two levies on the November ballot