Lawrence Township to host public hearing over telecommunications tower after objections

Lawrence Township trustees

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Heard that the Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. May 21 at the township administration building to consider a conditional-use permit for a telecommunications tower.

DISCUSSION: Both a neighbor adjacent to the 120-acre parcel on Cutten Avenue NW and the trustees have objected to the tower’s location. Those objections triggered the public hearing; otherwise, the trustees would have no authority over construction of the tower. With a conditional-use permit, township officials may set certain terms including the tower’s location and construction.

OTHER ACTION:

  • Bought a 2024 Dodge Durango for the Fire Department for $45,855 from John Jones Auto Group in Indiana to replace a 15-year old SUV used by the assistant fire chief. The cost will be shared evenly with Canal Fulton. A recent amendment to the joint emergency services agreement between Lawrence Township and Canal Fulton allows for the cost of larger equipment to be shared by both fire departments.

  • Agreed to spend up to $1,200 to mow a property at 7762 Arthur Ave. NW. The township has already paid $3,000 to clean up an old swimming pool and bags of trash at the location. Both costs will be added as a lien to the property taxes.

UP NEXT: Meets at 5:30 p.m. May 20 at the township administration building. Trustees’ meetings may be viewed in real time by clicking on a link on the township’s website.

