Lawrence Township to host public hearing over telecommunications tower after objections

KEY ACTION: Heard that the Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. May 21 at the township administration building to consider a conditional-use permit for a telecommunications tower.

DISCUSSION: Both a neighbor adjacent to the 120-acre parcel on Cutten Avenue NW and the trustees have objected to the tower’s location. Those objections triggered the public hearing; otherwise, the trustees would have no authority over construction of the tower. With a conditional-use permit, township officials may set certain terms including the tower’s location and construction.

OTHER ACTION:

Bought a 2024 Dodge Durango for the Fire Department for $45,855 from John Jones Auto Group in Indiana to replace a 15-year old SUV used by the assistant fire chief. The cost will be shared evenly with Canal Fulton. A recent amendment to the joint emergency services agreement between Lawrence Township and Canal Fulton allows for the cost of larger equipment to be shared by both fire departments.

Agreed to spend up to $1,200 to mow a property at 7762 Arthur Ave. NW. The township has already paid $3,000 to clean up an old swimming pool and bags of trash at the location. Both costs will be added as a lien to the property taxes.

UP NEXT: Meets at 5:30 p.m. May 20 at the township administration building. Trustees’ meetings may be viewed in real time by clicking on a link on the township’s website.

