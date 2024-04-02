Lawrence police seek actor Cole Brings Plenty on domestic violence allegations

Lawrence police are asking the public for help locating actor Cole Brings Plenty, who police said is wanted on charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident.

Officers responded Sunday morning after a female victim was heard yelling for help. Police didn’t specify the victim’s age.

Brings Plenty fled before officers arrived, police said. Cameras allegedly showed him traveling southbound on U.S. 59 Highway, leaving the city after the incident.

Brings Plenty’s family contacted officers and reported him as a missing person. The 27-year-old actor, who starred in the “Yellowstone” spinoff called “1923,” was reported missing Sunday.

His uncle, “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty, posted about his disappearance on Instagram, saying his nephew missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show and doesn’t have his phone on.

He was last known to be driving a 2005 Ford Explorer with Kansas tag 368PXB.

Cole Brings Plenty is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs between 145 and 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and long black hair.

Police ask anyone who sees him or his vehicle to call 911 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-8477.