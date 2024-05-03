Lawrence police officer arrested on domestic battery charge in Greenwood

This article will update.

GREENWOOD — A Lawrence Police Department officer was arrested Thursday on suspicion of domestic battery, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Wise, 43, was jailed Thursday morning in Johnson County after deputies responded to reports about a domestic dispute at a residence in Greenwood. Details about the case were not immediately available.

“During the course of the investigation, the deputies on the scene determined that they had probable cause that a battery had occurred,” a news release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Officials with the Lawrence Police Department said Wise, a 9-year veteran with the agency, was placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

"The Lawrence Police Department takes any allegations of misconduct seriously and holds its officers to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical behavior," the department said in a prepared statement.

Wise was booked into jail at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on one charge of domestic battery. His bond was set at $1,000.

Wise is expected to be released Friday afternoon, the news release indicated.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Lawrence police officer jailed on domestic battery charge in Greenwood