Lawrence police investigating after bricks left at commissioners’ homes

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are investigating after city leaders received a disturbing notice on their porch.

Vice Mayor Mike Dever and commissioners Brad Finkeldei and Lisa Larsen each received a paper bag with a brick and a note inside when they got home from the Commission meeting.

The notes read: “We know you are violating your own law to displace and kill the homeless. We know that on April 15 you intend to change that law in order to cover up and justify your violations. We strongly advise you to end your abuses of the homeless, stop destroying their camps, and cease your plans to permanently displace and remove them from this city.”

Body of actor Cole Brings Plenty discovered in Johnson County

All the notes appeared to have been left during the City Commission meeting Tuesday night.

Separate officers responded to each of the homes, and circumstances at each home varied but the delivery was the same.

One commissioner’s home was empty when the bag was delivered, and it was untouched when officers arrived. One had family visiting from out of town and another had a family member find the message and bring it inside.

“We simply have enough division on the streets,” Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said. “There is no room for turning political differences into a potentially criminal act. There is a forum to voice your political beliefs and disrupting the feeling of safety and security of our leaders’ families does nothing to unite our community or advance any cause.”

“As City Commissioners, we condemn the recent harassment tactics targeting our colleagues, as they do not align with the values of civil discourse and mutual respect in our community. Such actions are counterproductive and will not be tolerated as we work together to address homelessness and ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all,” Mayor Bart Littlejohn added.

Eclipse roadtrippers set sights on southeastern Missouri totality path

Officers collected the bricks and other materials and brought it all to LKDP for processing.

Investigators identified a person of interest, interviewed the person and issued him a trespass warning for all city commissioners’ homes. The investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.