Lawrence plastic bag ban officially in full effect

LAWRENCE (KSNT) -Plastic bags are officially banned in Lawrence, but will that ban stay?

The City Commission passed an ordinance last year that took effect on Friday. The ordinance banned single-use plastic bags in an effort to reduce the use of plastics in the city.

“We’re very excited about it,“ Lawrence resident Misti Osbern said. “We’ve been trying to use our reusable bags for a long time.”

However, the changes could come to a halt, if new legislation is passed. There are ongoing efforts to prohibit plastic bag bans at the state level, after failed attempts in previous years.

Currently, House Bill 2446, prohibiting cities and counties from regulating plastic or other containers designed for consumption, transportation and protection of food, merchandise or beverages is still alive at the statehouse. The bill was requested for introduction by the Kansas Chamber.

According to Kansas Chamber spokeswoman Sherriene Jones-Sontag, if it passes, the plastic bag ban in Lawrence would be redacted.

Eric Stafford, the Kansas Chamber’s Vice President of Government Affairs, sent the following statement to Nexstar’s Kansas Capitol Bureau, regarding Lawrence’s ban on plastic bags.

When one city or county in a state decides to ban something, or require something of businesses not required in other jurisdictions, it places burdens on employers and increases costs on consumers. The logic behind banning single-use plastic bags is so flawed. Supporters argue you can no longer use a single use plastic bag to carry your food wrapped in plastic. Instead you have to buy reusable plastic bags that contain three times as much plastic as a single use bag, all under the false impression you are doing something to protect the environment. Statement from Eric Stafford, Kansas Chamber’s Vice President of Government Affairs

For now, Lawrence residents have to switch up their shopping routines due to the plastic bag ban.

“It’s going to take some adjusting to get used to bringing my bags in every time,” Lawrence resident Julie Shrak said. “Overall, I think it’s good for the environment. Less waste and if we can all get on board with it, it’ll be better for the environment.”

The city is encouraging its residents to use reusable bags, but paper bags are also available. Some stores are charging around 10 cents per bag. Other’s like the Hy-Vee located on Clinton Parkway are currently allowing customers to use paper bags for free.

