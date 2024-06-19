Lawrence O'Donnell Utterly Shreds 'Wise Guy' Josh Hawley And His 'Punk Joke'

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Tuesday tore into Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) as a “wise guy” who only wants to impress Donald Trump after the senator perpetuated the debunked claim that President Joe Biden demanded to sit during his upcoming presidential debate with the former president.

Hawley, a longshot contender for Trump’s 2024 running mate, wrote on X-formerly-Twitter: “He can’t stand for 90 minutes - but he’s 100% able to be President? Have fun explaining that.”

O’Donnell explained it “in three words ― Franklin Delano Roosevelt” ― who the “Last Word” anchor noted used a wheelchair throughout his four terms as president after contracting polio at age 39.

“So, no, standing for 90 minutes is not a presidential job requirement,” said O’Donnell.“Adolf Hitler was a younger, healthier man than Franklin Roosevelt but from his wheelchair President Franklin Delano Roosevelt forced Adolf Hitler in Berlin to commit suicide in his bunker as the allies, commanded by Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, were closing in on the German capital city.”

“Hitler could stand for 90 minutes. He did it all the time. 90 minutes was a short speech for Adolf Hitler,” O’Donnell continued. “Josh Hawley would have loved Adolf Hitler, if standing for 90 minutes and ranting incoherently is something Josh Hawley really admires as presidential. Josh Hawley knows that it doesn’t matter how long a president can stand.”

Watch the video here:

