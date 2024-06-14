Lawrence O’Donnell Spots Ted Cruz’s Most Cringeworthy Moment With Donald Trump

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Thursday pulled no punches over an awkward moment involving Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during former President Donald Trump’s meeting with GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Presumptive GOP presidential nominee Trump shook hands with the applauding lawmakers — including Cruz — as he left the meeting.

Cruz kept clapping and clapping and clapping even after Trump had gone.

“He kept clapping after Donald Trump left the room, after the door was closed,” noted O’Donnell. “Did he think Donald Trump could see through the door?”

Earlier on O’Donnell’s “Last Word” show, the anchor reminded viewers of Trump’s treatment of his rival Cruz during the 2016 Republican primaries when Trump “lied about Senator Cruz’s father being involved in the assassination of President Kennedy” and ridiculed the appearance of Cruz’s wife, Heidi.

At the time, Cruz fired back by calling Trump a “sniveling coward.”

But Cruz would later endorse Trump because he’d “looked into his heart and found nothing,” said O’Donnell. “Nothing that would prevent him from endorsing the presidential candidate who attacked and lied about his father and attacked and lied about his wife.”

Cruz shared a photo of himself with Trump at Thursday’s meeting on X, formerly Twitter. He claimed: “Together, we’re going to beat inflation, stop funding Iran & secure the border!”

Critics, though, just reminded Cruz of the horrible stuff Trump has previously said about him:

