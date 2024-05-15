Lawrence O’Donnell Gives Vicious Recap Of ‘Old Man’ Trump’s Day ‘Asleep’ In Court

Lawrence O’Donnell has not been holding back in his play-by-plays of Donald Trump’s hush money trial, giving an in-depth description Tuesday of the former president’s apparent sleeping habits in the courtroom.

The MSNBC host spoke of Michael Cohen’s testimony, during which he detailed the work he did as Trump’s former fixer and personal attorney.

“The only person who needed waking up in that room today was Donald Trump, whose eyes remained closed by my observation for about 90% of the day,” said O’Donnell.

“This is wildly beyond what we’ve seen before,” he added. “It is impossible for Donald Trump not to be asleep during some of his long, extended eye-closing sessions, including [during] Michael Cohen’s cross examination.”

Trump recently insisted he has not been sleeping in the courtroom, just resting his eyes.

O’Donnell was skeptical.

“No eyes need to be rested the entire day,” he argued, describing how Trump’s “mouth shifts from its preferred scowl to the look of a collapsing old building.”

“The old man sitting there in the defendants chair, head tilted back to the right, eyes closed, made it look like a trial at a nursing home,” he said. “If he were found like that and his chair at a table in the nursing home during lunch, he would be immediately checked for signs of life.”

He added that Trump’s attorneys have “just given up given up” on trying to keep their client awake.

“The trick that seemed to work so well yesterday — giving him printed comments full of praise about him to read — didn’t work today. Nothing worked, especially the Trump defense,” he continued.

The MSNBC host’s particularly intense descriptions might further provoke Trump.

His segments have apparently already been getting on Trump’s nerves. Earlier this month, the journalist reportedly caught a noticeable glare from Trump in the courtroom. He was also the subject of a Truth Social blast last week, in which Trump said he spotted O’Donnell in the courthouse.

“I haven’t seen him in years. He looks like shit, a real loser!” Trump wrote.

Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, is on trial for allegedly falsifying business records in connection to a hush money payment Cohen made on his behalf to porn star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election.

