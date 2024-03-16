Lawrence County Schools hosts annual prom night for special needs students

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Some fun events are on the horizon for kids across the Tennessee Valley this spring, including prom! For some students, the night filled with dancing and fun arrived Friday evening.

Lawrence County Schools (LCS) has offered a prom night for kids in their district with special needs for years now and it was a time that brought lots of fun and entertainment for those who attended.

U.S. Space & Rocket Center says threats made after post about Space Camp counselor

Prom is a special occasion for students, and it’s a time many kids dream about.

“This night revolves around them and this night makes them feel like they are the star of the show,” said LCS Special Needs Coordinator Karen Norwood.

Norwood and Donna Flannagan are the special needs leaders for the district and they love giving this opportunity to their students. Decked out in formal dresses and sporty suits, for LCS special needs students, it was a night to remember.

“A Night With Our Mateys” was this year’s theme, which explained the pirate ships and decorations that took over Ingalls Harbor in Decatur, all made possible by many contributions.

BLOG: Damage reported across Tennessee Valley as severe storms, strong winds move through

“This is totally funded by donations,” Flannagan told News 19. “Not one dime of school system money goes into this. We have corporations, families, and individuals just give from the goodness of their heart.”

Families got to enjoy the dance with their children taking photos and having some laughs along the way. Those in charge say the prom is a way to ensure these students know that they’re loved and cared for just like their fellow classmates.

“Diversity goes with our kids too because our kids can be discriminated and are discriminated against a lot and this is an opportunity for them to just feel like a part of it,” Flannagan said.

Part of the fun were the introductions of course, but there were plenty of activities for the kids enjoy including rides on the pirate ship.

LCS Superintendent Jon Smith explained the annual prom is a testament to the community coming together to provide an unforgettable evening for children.

“This is my favorite night of the year,” Smith said. From all of our educators and all our community volunteers to make this happen, it’s a night where you see smiling faces, they dance every dance, and they’re truly appreciative.”

An estimated 300 people attended what was LCS’ 10th Annual Special Needs Prom Night. The smiles on faces Friday evening are what stole the show.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.