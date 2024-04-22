Lawrence County investigation leads to arrest of couple with multiple warrants

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman and her boyfriend were taken into custody for multiple charges earlier this month following an investigation by Lawrence County law enforcement.

With some help from Adult Protective Services and the District Attorney’s Office, the Loretto Police Department said it obtained warrants on April 12 against Kelly Chriest for forgery and theft by taking advantage of the elderly. These warrants were the result of an investigation that lasted more than three months.

Loretto officers and Lawrence County deputies reportedly served the warrants on April 13 at a home in the 100 block of North Main Street. Not only was Chriest arrested on her warrants, but her boyfriend, Dennis Whitaker Jr. — who was also at the residence — was arrested for failure to appear and domestic assault warrants, according to authorities.

Chriest and Whitaker allegedly locked the doors to the home and refused to open them for law enforcement. However, officials said Whitaker was found in a closet, where he was covered in loose items in an attempt to hide from officers.

While searching the residence, police said they learned the homeowner’s motorized wheelchair was missing, but they later discovered it in the basement of another elderly woman, who had no knowledge of it being stored there.

In addition to the offenses mentioned earlier, Chriest and Whitaker were both charged with theft over $1,000 for the wheelchair, according to authorities.

On Sunday, April 21, officials announced both individuals were being held in the Lawrence County Jail while awaiting their court appearances, with Chriest’s bond set at $77,000 and Whitaker’s bond set at $34,000.

